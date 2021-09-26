British fintech PrimaryBid signs City heavyweight Brydon as new chairman | Economic news





A UK tech firm that gave ordinary investors access to a deluge of corporate fundraising during the COVID-19 crisis will this week appoint one of the city’s biggest heavyweights as its first chairman. Sky News has learned that PrimaryBid has recruited Sir Donald Brydon to fill the role, which will be seen as a signal of his growing ambition. Sir Donald is a former chairman of the London Stock Exchange Group – one of the shareholders of PrimaryBid – and has held many influential roles at the highest levels of UK business, most notably as chairman of Smiths Group and Royal Mail Group, which he helped privatize in 2013. This week, he will retire as president of Sage Group, the software company FTSE-100. Combined with his role as chairman of Tide, the digital banking group, his appointment to PrimaryBid will highlight changing trends in financial markets in the UK and beyond. PrimaryBid, which was founded in 2016, uses an app to combine stock purchase orders from small investors, aggregating them into one substantial app. His hiring of Sir Donald brings into the fold a leading figure who has been deeply involved in the evolution of the City’s approach to corporate governance and financial markets in recent times. The timing of his arrival is also opportune, following a review led by Lord Hill, the former EU commissioner, who recommended a series of reforms to UK financial markets. John Glen, the city minister who has retained his role in Boris Johnson’s recent government reshuffle, said recently that the Treasury wanted to “facilitate wider participation in the ownership of state-owned enterprises and remove the barriers that currently exist for the ‘issuance of securities to a broad group of investors – including retail investors. “This will allow a wider range of society to benefit from their growth. It will also allow the companies themselves to access a broader investor base, as well as improve the overall functioning of the market by increasing the market liquidity, ”said Mr. Glen. LSEG became a PrimaryBid shareholder last year in a $ 50 million funding round, after helping companies like Compass Group, Ocado and SSP Group raise substantial sums during the pandemic. FinTech was aided by changes to preemption rules early in the crisis, allowing companies to increase the amount of money they could raise without having to go through lengthy shareholder approval processes. PrimaryBid’s rapid growth has also been aided by astute marketing, such as an open letter it published in April 2020 – signed by prominent figures in the city – calling on listed business leaders to welcome retail investors at the event. raising capital. The letter was sparked by concerns that ordinary savers were being denied the opportunity to participate in heavily discounted stock sales, with their pain exacerbated after seeing the value of their stock portfolios decline during the market downturn. at the start of the pandemic. Retail investors directly own 13.5% of the UK stock market, which equates to holdings worth around £ 420 billion, according to ONS data from 2018. PrimaryBid is also expanding into other European markets and aims to become a significant player in the US capital markets in due course. Its other shareholders include reputable venture capital providers such as Hambro Perks and OMERS Ventures. PrimaryBid declined to comment on Sunday.

