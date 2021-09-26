General Mills investor presentation: 3 key takeaways





General Mills (NYSE: SIG) is growing again. Just a quarter after announcing lower sales, compared to a period of pantry storage a year ago, the cereal and snack giant said its revenue was now up. In a presentation to investors this week, the company described a difficult operating environment, with supply bottlenecks and rising prices. But CEO Jeff Harmening and his team are seeing faster growth and accelerating profit gains overall, thanks to fundamental shifts in demand and General Mills’ portfolio. Let’s look at the highlights of this report to shareholders. 1. Win in a difficult environment General Mills reported only an organic increase in sales of 2% after adjusting for changes in exchange rates. But the whole picture is brighter than this measure suggests. Global organic revenue has grown at an annual rate of 6% over the past two years, driven by a combination of rising prices and increasing volumes. The company has also held or expanded its market share in most of its major categories, including grains and pet food. These victories came despite historic inflation and manufacturing challenges brought on by an understaffed supply chain. “I am proud of the way our team operates in a dynamic and stimulating operating environment,” said Harmening. 2. Brighter profit picture Gross profitability is down, thanks in particular to soaring input costs. General Mills made up for the collapse with cost cuts, however, so the adjusted operating margin is still higher today (at 18% of sales) than it was before the pandemic hit ( 17% of sales). Investors can also see this success by tracking earnings over a two-year track. Profits were up 9% on that basis, compared to General Mills’ sales growth of 6% over the period. The pet food business has been a big contributor here. Consumers are increasingly looking for premium dog food and treats, helping the pet segment to increase annual profits by 20% since 2019. 3. Upcoming portfolio changes General Mills is not done tinkering with its wallet as it just struck a deal to sell its European business Yoplait, even as it added several new brands to its pet food category. These measures contribute to a better outlook for the exercise which has just started. Sales are now expected to barely decline from the 2020 surge, executives said. Profits will also be at their previous forecast high. The updates add weight to management’s claim that there is a new standard in the consumer packaged food industry, with consumers prioritizing cooking and eating at home. At the same time, General Mills is positioning its portfolio to capitalize on niches with the most attractive income profiles, such as pet food. As a result, investors may want to take a closer look at this stock, which did not follow the stock rally in 2021. General Mills entered the pandemic period with weak operational and financial trends. However, it appears to be on a faster and more profitable growth path, which should reward patient shareholders in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/26/general-mills-investor-presentation-3-big-takeaway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos