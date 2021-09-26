



The UK’s second-largest oil refinery is in discussions with tax authorities over a deferred tax bill amid reports it could be on the verge of collapse. Essar Energy, owner of the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, is negotiating with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) a VAT payment of 223 million, delayed due to the pandemic. Stanlow’s oil refinery supplies around one-sixth of UK road fuel and is owned by billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, through their company Essar Oil UK. Essar Oil UK (EOUK) used the government’s VAT pandemic deferral program last year, which allowed companies to delay tax refunds. He still owes $ 223 million and is expected to start repaying this week. Essar says he is in positive talks with HMRC for a short extension of its payment deadline agreement (TTP) agreed to earlier this year, after repaying $ 547 million of the initially deferred $ 770 million. All TTP companies have until January 2022 to meet their commitments. EOUK had agreed to an accelerated schedule to make this payment. However, the recovery from the pandemic has been slower than expected, the company said, adding that it hopes for a resolution soon. Essar Oil UK, which is advised by EY, also insists it has made considerable progress in strengthening its financial position and securing new financings. As a result of this work in recent months, EOUK has $ 1.1 billion [800m] in secure cash. In addition, the company has now returned to positive EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] and is therefore in a much stronger position to overcome the continuing challenge presented by the pandemic, he said. Corn the Sunday Times reported that the government was on high alert in case Stanlow collapsed, and that it could go bankrupt if it failed to raise more funds. If that happened, the refinery would likely be taken over by the official receiver, to operate the refinery. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Essar Oil UK said Stanlow was operating normally during the current fuel crisis and delivering fuel to service stations in the northwest as usual, as panic buying hit forecourt across the country. Since early August, the company has increased its daily vehicle trips from 52 to over 70, and aims to increase deliveries to over 80 by the end of October, he said.

