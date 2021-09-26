Powell and Yellen testify, government shutdown deadline, GDP event and Amazon the week before

Key housing and inflation data and the stock market debut from eyewear retailer Warby Parker topped the coming week as the US government faces a shutdown.

This after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 edged up the following Friday, while the Nasdaq ended up changing little.

WHY FEDEX’S WORKFORCE SHORTAGE IS AN ECONOMIC BLAST

FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events that are likely to move Financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 27 9/27

August’s durable and basic capital goods orders will kick off the week for economic data.

New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams will also deliver remarks on economics and monetary policy ahead of the 2021 National Association for Business Economics annual meeting titled “Shocks, Shifts and the Emerging Economic Landscape”.

In addition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set Monday as the deadline to pass the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. However, that deadline may be missed due to a $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that could take longer than expected to be finalized. Progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have said they will only support the infrastructure bill if it is passed in tandem with the reconciliation package.

Other notable events include the deadlines for all United employees and McDonald’s employees to be fully immunized.

Tuesday, September 28

Profits will kick off Tuesday with FactSet Research Systems, IHS Markit, United Natural Foods before the market opens and Cal-Maine Foods and Micron Technology after the bell. What management says about the current chip shortage will be watched closely by investors.

Housing and Consumer will focus on economic data with the monthly FHFA House Price Index, Case-Shiller House Price Index and Consumer Confidence.

More Fed speeches are underway with St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard speaking at the Community Banking Research Conference and Central Bank of the Philippines Committee Event and Bretton Woods Reinvention, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic on Virtual Average Economic Outlook Bank Coalition of America CEO and Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans deliver remarks prior to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Virtual Payments Symposium.

Additionally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proceeded to testify at a Senate hearing on the oversight of the Treasury and Federal Reserve under the CARES Act.

Amazon is also expected to host a hardware event, where the e-commerce giant is expected to post details on its latest devices, features and services.

Wednesday 9/29

On Wednesday, investors will receive Cintas, Jabil Circuit and Herman Miller earnings and pending home sales, weekly mortgage applications and weekly crude inventories from the Energy Information Administration.

Additionally, Warby Parker will debut on the New York Stock Exchange via direct listing under the symbol WRBY. The company plans to sell up to 77.7 million Class A shares. During the first half of 2021, approximately 2 million shares were sold in private transactions at $ 24.53 per share. If the company listed its initial public offering of shares at this price, Warby Parker would have a fully diluted market value of $ 2.9 billion.

Also on Wednesday, a payment of $ 47.5 million for the March 2024 tickets will be due for China’s Evergrande.

And the OPEC + joint technical committee will meet to finalize its oil production reduction compliance figures. Earlier this month, OPEC + agreed to increase production targets by 400,000 barrels per day from October.

Thursday 09/30 /

Bed Bath & Beyond, CarMax, McCormick & Co, Paychex and Jefferies Financial Group will close the week for the gains. Investors will also be watching second quarter GDP, corporate profits, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, and weekly initial and continuing jobless claims.

Thursday also marks the deadline for Congress to fund the federal government and the expiration of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Friday 1/10

The end of the week for economic data will be real disposable income and real consumer spending, core inflation, the Manufacturing Markit PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, the consumer confidence index. consumers and the expected 5-year inflation rate.

This day also marks the beginning of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Additionally, the USDA will increase the average SNAP benefit by $ 36.24 per person per month, or $ 1.19 per day, for fiscal 2022.