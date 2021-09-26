The movement to contain the damage caused by abnormal transactions takes effect from Monday





Abnormal trades cause sharp price fluctuations often due to order entry errors, aggravated by abnormal trades triggering stop-loss orders The subjects stock exchange trading | NSE | stock Exchange

An order type change meant to help limit damage caused by abnormal transactions is effective from Monday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will no longer allow stop-loss orders, which traders used to exit market positions at any price available in the market if their bets went wrong. It will now only allow limit orders, which restrict such execution to a predefined price. The move should help contain the damage if there are abnormal trades that cause sharp price swings often due to order entry errors, made worse by abnormal trades triggering stop-loss orders.

First published: Mon September 27, 2021. 01:00 IST

