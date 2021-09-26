Stocks go down again





Dhaka shares fell on Sunday after a slight gain in the previous session, as part of investors decided to sell shares to adjust their portfolios before the end of the quarter at the end of September. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, fell 0.18%, or 13.45 points, to close at 7,237.14 points on Sunday after gaining 8.75 points in the previous session. The market opened Sunday’s session on a positive trend but lost momentum and moved lower to end the session in the negative zone as some investors turned to sell shares , said market operators. The market hit an all-time high on September 9 amid a relentless surge in stock prices. Market operators have said the market has been volatile over the past two weeks for a host of reasons, including a standoff between the Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities Commission over several issues related to the stock market, a series of criticisms of an abnormal surge in stock prices for many fundamentally weak companies and portfolio adjustments ahead of the end of the September quarter close. On September 13, the BB told the BSEC that banks and non-bank financial institutions were not allowed to transfer unclaimed or unpaid dividends to the capital market stabilization fund, in accordance with the Bank Company Act, 1991. The BB recently fined NRB Commercial Bank Tk 23.5 lakh and NRB Bank Tk 49.5 lakh for investing in the stock market beyond the allowed limit. EBL Securities said in its daily market commentary: “The DSE calmed down as equity investors continued to take profits as the market rally prompted investors to liquidate their positions in recently outperformed stocks. “ In addition, market participation has increased due to the prevailing selling pressure, with investors favoring profit realization over concerns that a correction may be late since the index skyrocketed relative to that. from a year ago, “he said. Average prices for engineering, banking, general insurance and pharmaceutical stocks plunged 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Stock prices of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Square Pharmaceuticals, Grameenphone, City Bank and Beacon Pharmaceuticals fell on that day. DSE revenue rose to Tk 2,257.3 crore on Sunday from Tk 1,852.42 crore in the previous session. Of the 374 scripts traded on the DSE on Sunday, 230 declined, 113 advanced and 33 remained unchanged. DS30, a composition of 30 large-cap companies, also lost 0.29%, or 7.94 points, to close at 2,665.61 points on Sunday. The DSES Sharia Index lost 0.4%, or 6.46 points, to 1,574.58 points. Orion Pharmaceuticals topped the revenue chart with its shares valued at Tk 142.05 crore changing hands that day. BEXIMCO, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Shajibazar Power Company, Delta Life Insurance, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Generation Next, Maksons Spinning Mills and Active Fine Chemicals were the other top revenue leaders for the day.

