China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle abandons Shanghai listing plans





By P.R. Venkat Short of cash, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. has put aside its plans to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, as the debt crisis of its parent company, China Evergrande Group, is weighing on market confidence. The proposed A-share issue “will not go any further,” the company said Sunday evening without giving further details. In September last year, the electric vehicle maker announced plans to join the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Scientific and Technological Innovation Council by issuing up to 1.56 billion shares. Separately, in a document filed Friday night, the electric vehicle maker, also known as Evergrande Auto, said it faced a “serious shortage of funds” and may not be able to meet its obligations. financial. He said he was still in talks with new investors to potentially invest in the company and was negotiating the sale of some projects and assets in China and abroad. Evergrande Auto had also warned that if it failed to strike a deal quickly, it would struggle to pay salaries and other expenses. Its parent company, Shenzhen-based China Evergrande Group, is the world’s most indebted real estate developer and China’s largest issuer of low-quality rated debt, with around $ 19 billion in listed dollar bonds. The prices of these bonds have fallen well below their face value, reflecting investor pessimism about Evergrande’s ability to repay its debts. The parent company had sought to raise funds by selling shares in Evergrande Auto and other subsidiaries, as well as potentially selling its office building in Hong Kong. In May, Evergrande sold a 2.66% stake in the EV unit for the equivalent of about $ 1.36 billion, reducing its stake to just under 65%. China Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan intended to overtake Tesla Inc., local rival NIO Inc. and other big players to build the world’s largest and most powerful electric vehicle maker here. 2025. For a while, investors bought into the vision, with Evergrande Auto’s market capitalization hitting $ 87 billion earlier this year. But the stock has since collapsed and is now down around 93% so far this year. Write to PR Venkat at [email protected]

