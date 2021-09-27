Sebi: Sebi’s board to discuss M&A standards and gold exchanges





Mumbai: The board of directors of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is expected to approve several investor-friendly measures at its September 28 meeting. on senior voting rights (SVRs) for promoters of new age tech companies, as well as facilitating the establishment of social and gold exchanges in the country, said two people familiar with the development. Sebi’s board will discuss the proposal to make it easier to delist companies after an open offer by allowing the acquirer to initiate both processes simultaneously. The Takeover Regulatory Advisory Committee chaired by C Achuthan recommended in 2010 that delisting be allowed following an open offer. Sebi’s board did not accept the suggestion at the time. Currently, if an open offer is triggered by a stock purchase agreement or overseas merger involving a direct or indirect acquisition by an incoming buyer of more than 49% of the capital of a significant exiting shareholder or a new issuance of shares by the listed company, the entity has to implement three different public operations to comply with Sebi rules.



Bidding to facilitate acquisitions



Under the takeover rules, following an open offer, the participation of the incoming buyer can exceed 75% or even 90%. To meet the minimum public ownership standards, the acquirer must reduce its stake below 75% within 12 months. On the other hand, the write-off rules oblige the buyer to reach 90% in order to privatize the company. This complicates takeovers of listed companies and also dissuades investors from acquiring majority stakes. Sebi proposed that the intention to write off be disclosed by the acquirer upfront in the event of a direct and indirect acquisition. If the acquirer wishes to be delisted, differential pricing must be offered by the acquirer – an open offer price not lower than the minimum redemption price and a higher price with an appropriate premium, reflecting what the acquirer is prepared to pay if the write-off is successful. If the delisting offer materializes, the purchaser will have to pay the delisting price to all shareholders. However, if unsuccessful, all shareholders should be paid the price of the open offer. The independent directors should also provide their comments on the purchase price and the delisting price. “The proposed revision of the framework will benefit the acquirer by streamlining the regulatory delisting process in accordance with the open offer and reducing the overall time and uncertainties involved in the process,” said Ravishu Shah, Managing Director and Co-Head of evaluation, RBSA Advisors. . “Although it eliminates the requirement for a reverse book constitution process, it seeks to balance the interest of public shareholders by providing minority shareholder approval (two-thirds majority vote of minority shareholders) and pricing differential in the event of write-off, ”Shah said. noted.

