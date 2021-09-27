Sensex, Nifty is likely to open strong





At 8:00 am, Nifty futures were trading up 94 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange Domestic stock markets are expected to open in the green, thanks to positive indices from SGX Nifty futures. The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty, with a gain of 94 points. At 8:00 am, Nifty futures were trading at 17,952, up 94 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. On the global front, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 edged higher on Friday and ended a turbulent week with small gains, helped by gains from Tesla and Facebook which offset Nike’s fall. The Dow Jones rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15%, to 4,455.48 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 4. 55 points, or 0.03%, at 15,047.70. Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Monday, as a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could stoke inflation fears and exacerbate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks. The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan remained stable after three consecutive weeks of losses. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4% in hopes of further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen. Markets had a historic day on Friday as BSE Sensex closed above the 60,000 mark for the first time. BSE Sensex jumped 163.11 points to 60,048.47 and Nifty jumped 30.25 points to 17,853.20.

