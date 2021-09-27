Pelosi hosts infrastructure vote as Democratic leaders struggle to unify caucus





“Let me just say we’re going to pass the bill this week,” Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week” earlier Sunday, declining to give details on the timing of the vote. She later added: “I never introduce a bill that does not have the votes.” Some of those centrists who called for the Sept. 27 deadline were in private Sunday night about Pelosi’s announcement, according to people familiar with the conversations. Some of those tensions are expected to erupt on Monday night, when House Democrats meet for a private caucus meeting. The last-minute schedule change comes as Pelosi and his management team enter one of the most important legislative weeks in years. House Democrats will try to pass not only the public works bill with $ 550 billion in new spending, but also a gigantic national bill with a price tag of up to $ 3.5 trillion. Pelosi announced on Saturday that lawmakers will vote on both packages this week, ensuring a frantic schedule as lawmakers and staff scramble to complete drafting of this larger political bill and gain support from across the caucus. Pelosi and his management team are still fighting to lock in votes for both bills, according to several people familiar with the discussions. With only three votes to spare, Democratic leaders are counting on the White House to show even more power in their already vast operation. Biden, his cabinet officials, the legislative affairs bureau and senior White House officials spoke to several lawmakers over the weekend about the way forward, according to a White House official. The engagement runs throughout the weekend through Monday and it remains clear that there is a strong determination in the caucuses behind the passage of these bills to ensure that our economy is at the service of the middle class. and not just those at the top, the official said. Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

