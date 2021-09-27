Stock markets are expected to open higher in line with global indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive index opening in India with a gain of 94 points. Nifty futures were trading at 17,952 on the Singapore Stock Exchange around 7:30 am IST.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 edged up on September 24 and ended a turbulent week with small gains, helped by gains from Tesla and Facebook that offset Nike’s fall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points, or 0.15%, to 4,455.48 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 4.55 points, or 0.03%, at 15,047.70.

Indian markets could open higher, in line with positive Asian markets today and despite sluggish US markets on Friday, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail, HDFC Securities

“Nifty is expected to be positive at 17,960, up 100 points from Friday’s close. Nifty is in a strong uptrend, traders can use any correction to initiate long positions with a strict stoploss. Nifty can test 18,000 and 18,050 in the next trades 17,780 – 17,820 is a strong support lineup, ”said Gaurav Udani, CEO and Founder of ThincRedBlu Securities.

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities, said “Indian stock markets may open higher as trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gain of over 0.5% this morning. Other Asian benchmarks edged up today as investors watch the Evergrandes debt crisis. Dow futures are signaling positive momentum as they trade more than 0.5% higher. Treasury yields have Also skyrocketed after the Fed’s hawkish stance during last week’s FOMC. It could continue its journey of aiming for lifetime highs. However, investors also need to remain cautious of profit taking which could be seen in such evaluations. “

Nationally, stock-specific news will boost momentum on some counters, Nigam said, adding: “Technically 17,700 will act as crucial support while near-term resistance could be seen around 18. 000 levels. “

The benchmark Indian stock indexes gave up some early gains, but managed to end in the positive. The Sensex closed above 60,000 for the first time in its history. At the close, the Nifty was up 0.17 pere or 30 points to 17,853.

Nifty closed higher for the fifth week in a row, closing 1.52% higher for the week. The expected fall ratio for September 24, however, fell deeply into the negative, suggesting nervousness among market participants about the market as a whole. Nifty is now close to 18,000 and once that round number is reached we may see a widespread correction in the markets. 17 645-17792 band is support for the Nifty, Jasani said.

Actions to watch

NBCC (India) wins EPC order worth $ 130 million, Power Grid Corp plans to raise funds up to Rs 6,000 crore, Hindustan Copper will offer 32 lakh shares to its employees at a price of Rs 116 each, several well-known investors rush to seize After a moderate listing last week, Orient Cement reached a memorandum of understanding with Adani Power to set up a cement grinding unit in Maharashtra.

Asian stocks trade early in the session

Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Monday, as a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could stoke inflation fears and exacerbate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan remained stable after three consecutive weeks of losses. from Japan

The Nikkei gained 0.4% in hopes of further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen. Asian stocks were higher at the open on Monday, with traders keeping an eye on the Evergrande group’s debt crisis in China and even a rise in oil prices to three-year highs. could stoke inflationary fears and worsen the recent hawkish turn of some major central banks.

US stocks end stable on Friday

US stocks ended flat on Friday, after indices at times struggled to head amid a sharp drop in blue chip Nike Inc., but benchmarks posted gains for the week to following two solid sessions for the wider stock market.

U.S. stock indexes swung between gains and losses in mixed trading on Friday, threatening to end the recovery after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, as the market fell back under pressure amid concerns over China , COVID-19 and US politics. For the week, the Dow Jones rose 0.6% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained less than 0.1%.

On the data front, new home sales in the United States rose 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000 (vs. 720,000 expected). Compared to a year ago, sales are down 24%.

As of Thursday, bondholders still had not received money from Evergrande which was due to make an interest payment of $ 83.5 million on the dollar bonds. The company has a 30-day grace period to make a payment, but otherwise Evergrande could trigger a default.

Direct tax collection jumps 74%

Net direct tax collections in India stood at Rs 5.71 lakh crore, a jump of 74% from Rs 3.27 lakh crore for the same period in 2020-21. Collections from April 1 to September 22 of this year were 27% higher, even compared to the same pre-pandemic 2019-2020 period, when the net collection of direct taxes was Rs 4.49 lakh crore. Cumulative anticipated tax receipts for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2021-22 amount to Rs 2.53 lakh crore as of 22.09.2021, compared to anticipated tax receipts of Rs 1.62 lakh crore for the corresponding period of Last year.

Ban on cryptocurrencies in China

The People’s Bank of China has said that services offering trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. Overseas crypto exchanges providing services in mainland China are also illegal.

FTSE Russell will announce its annual review of the equity and fixed income markets on Thursday, with Indian debt already on a watch list for a possible upgrade. Officials from the central bank and the finance ministry will decide on the next borrowing plan on Monday.

India’s inclusion in global bond indices, expected by early 2022, could attract up to $ 250 billion in inflows over the next decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Indian bonds are also under review for inclusion by JPMorgan Chase & Co., which typically rates its index this month, while Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. said last week that there is currently no estimated timeframe for India’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index.

Oil gained earlier in the week on signs of tightening in the crude market due to the global energy crisis.

West Texas Intermediate closed at $ 75 a barrel after a streak of five weekly gains, while Brent hit its highest level since October 2018. Inventories were cut, along with the United States. stocks close to a three-year low. At the same time, a recovery in natural gas is expected to stimulate demand for oil as users switch fuels.

Oil has jumped more than 80% in the past year as global demand recovers from the disruptions caused by the pandemic. On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, have eased production restrictions only slowly, allowing markets to tighten. In addition, extreme weather conditions in the United States crippled local production.

Need to develop the banking sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

The country’s banking sector is to be developed with four to five lenders the size of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public lender, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on September 26.

“We need to develop the banking sector. The need is at least four to five plus size SBI banks,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said there is an urgent need to expand banking services not only to meet the growing needs of the sector, but also to ensure that all economic centers in the country are covered by at least one physical or digital banking presence.

Forex goes down

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined $ 1.47 billion to $ 639.642 billion in the week ended Sept. 17, RBI data showed on Friday. During the previous week ended September 10, 2021, reserves had fallen by $ 1.34 billion to $ 641.113 billion. Reserves had jumped $ 8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $ 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $ 4 million to $ 19.434 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also declined by $ 8 million to $ 5.119 billion during the week of the report, the data showed.

An eventful fundraising via IPO expected in October-November

A hectic fundraiser through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) is expected in October-November, with at least 30 companies seeking to collectively raise more than Rs 45,000 crore through initial share sales, people said. sources of investment banking. Of the total fundraising, a large portion would be raised by tech-driven companies.

Companies expected to raise funds through their October-November IPOs include Policybazaar (Rs 6,017 crore), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (Rs 4,500 crore) Nykaa (Rs 4,000 crore), CMS Info Systems (Rs 2 000 crore), MobiKwik Systems (Rs 1,900 crore), according to merchant bank sources.

Eight stocks under F&O ban

Eight stocks – Canara Bank, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises – are now under the F&O ban.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Monday September 27th, 2021 08:56 IST