People who have received Moderna or J&J vaccines are waiting for news on boostersExBulletin

The FDA has approved a third recall for people over 65 and others at increased risk who have received the Pfizer vaccine. But what about people who have received Moderna or J&J vaccines?

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HTE:

For people over 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a COVID booster injection six months after their initial vaccine treatment. The agency also recommended that people in long-term care facilities be reminded, as well as other age groups with underlying health conditions and people whose jobs increase their exposure, such as health workers. But, and this is the key, the authorization is only valid for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine. So what about the more than 80 million Americans who have received other vaccines?

This is NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff.

MICHAELEEN DOUCLEFF, BYLINE: A group of scientists and doctors who advise the CDC met this week to discuss the Pfizer recall. But several panelists, including Dr Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, felt there was a more urgent issue at hand – a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HELEN KEIPP TALBOT: For me, the biggest political issue is that of Johnson & Johnson. I fear we will be distracted by the question of Pfizer boosters as we have bigger and more important things to do during the pandemic.

DOUCLEFF: Here’s the problem. The CDC recommends a booster for Pfizer because vaccine protection against serious illness has declined for people over 65.

But Dr Monica Gandhi of the University of California at San Francisco says the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has declined further, for people of all ages.

MONICA GANDHI: Unfortunately, Johnson & Johnson has fallen to 71%, considering the delta variant, currently in the United States.

DOUCLEFF: And to clarify that, 70%, 71% is also across all age groups, not just, like, people over 65.

GANDHI: Right – so that’s a great point. And that’s really the data that I think makes a lot of us say, okay, get recommendations from the CDC and what to do with Johnson & Johnson. We need this to happen quickly.

DOUCLEFF: So quickly, in fact, that Gandhi and his colleagues didn’t wait for federal health agencies to approve the boosters for J&J vaccine recipients.

GANDHI: While we can’t officially recommend it, we have provided Pfizer mRNA booster shots to anyone who has received Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the past two months.

DOUCLEFF: Johnson & Johnson has submitted preliminary data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that a booster probably works well. It probably increases protection against serious illness. And as Gandhi points out, data from the UK shows that mRNA vaccines, like Pfizer, can be safe boosters for other types of vaccines. So, she says, if you have the J&J vaccine and want a booster, go see a doctor.

GANDHI: They’ll probably recommend, even while we’re waiting, a booster with an mRNA vaccine or, if it’s available, they could get a second Johnson & Johnson.

DOUCLEFF: OK, so it’s J&J. And Moderna? Sixty-seven million Americans have received this vaccine. And in terms of effectiveness, it is he who resists the best, even in the elderly. The CDC announced this week that it offers 97% protection against hospitalization for adults under 65 and 87% for people over 65. Nonetheless, Moderna has already submitted data to the FDA to seek authorization for a recall.

Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy said on Friday the goal was to give recommendations for Moderna and J&J in the coming weeks.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

VIVEK MURTHY: And I want to speak directly to those who have received Moderna and J&J. Your health is as important as that of other vaccinees. And we want to make sure that your COVID protection is strong and reliable as well.

DOUCLEFF: In fact, Moderna isn’t just currently testing one type of booster, it’s testing three, including one that could directly help you fight two variants of the coronavirus.

Michaeleen Doucleff, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.