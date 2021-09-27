ESB prepares for T + 1 regulation





BSE Limited is working on a T + 1 rolling settlement on a voluntary basis. In a notice to members, the ESB said the exchange should have the flexibility to offer a T + 1 or T + 2 settlement cycle on any of the securities. Listen to this podcast “To facilitate this and in the interest of market participants, an identifier will be provided in the master script file indicating the applicable settlement cycle for this security,” the exchange said and added: “The settlement cycle will be indicated in the master script file with respect to each security having the value 1 for securities whose settlement cycle is T + 1 or 2 for securities whose settlement cycle is T + 2 “. At the beginning of September, the market regulator SEBI had mentioned the T + 1 settlement cycle for the completion of stock transactions on a voluntary basis with the aim of improving market liquidity. The regulator has decided to leave the flexibility to the exchanges to offer a T + 1 or T + 2 settlement cycle for carrying out transactions in equities. “Based on discussions with market infrastructure institutions (exchanges, clearing companies and depositories), it was decided to leave the flexibility to the exchanges to offer a T + 1 or T + 2 settlement cycle”, declared the SEBI circular. ESB has provided detailed changes to the script master file format and sample file for easy understanding by trade members. “Trade members and providers whose trading application connects through the ETI API are urged to take note of this and make the necessary changes to their trading application,” he said. The revised test file will be available from November 1 in the simulation environment. The new indicator should be available in the script master file from Monday, January 3, 2022 (file made available on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the end of the day), further specifies the circular.

