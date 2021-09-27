Analysis: the European IPO market is coming back to life, but where are the PSPCs?

FRANKFURT: European stock quotes are back in force after the summer lull but blank check companies are nowhere to be found.

So far this quarter, 42 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe have raised $ 8.5 billion, the highest amount in a decade, but there has been no acquisition company deal. Special Purpose (SPAC) since July, according to data from Refinitiv.

The SPAC frenzy in the United States in 2020 and the first half of 2021 has largely rocked Europe, but despite a flurry of activity before the holiday season, the market appears to have run out of steam.

“The IPO market for SPAC is almost dead,” said German entrepreneur Christoph Gerlinger, who considered starting a SPAC but abandoned those plans to focus on his work as a private equity manager investing in technology companies.

A PSPC is a blank check company that raises funds through an IPO for the purpose of merging with a private company. Once that happens, the target becomes a listed stock, bypassing the traditional route of IPOs which is heavily regulated.

PSPCs became one of Wall Street’s hottest investment trends last year, as many retail investors stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns placed speculative bets on them.

In Europe so far this year, PSPC issuance has peaked in the second quarter with 15 deals leveraging $ 3.7 billion, followed by seven more in July worth $ 1.4 billion, but it did not there haven’t been since, according to data from Refinitiv.

A total of 26 PSPCs were listed in Europe this year, raising $ 6.6 billion. During the same period in the United States, 433 new SPACs raised 118 billion dollars.

The last time there were more IPOs in Europe in a third quarter was in 2007 with 99 trades and the amount raised was the highest since 2011, when proceeds from the IPO was $ 9 billion, according to Refinitiv data as of September 24.

SELECTIVE QUESTIONS

PSPCs offer companies such as technology companies with high growth potential, but little short-term visibility into revenues and profits, a way to raise funds in a cheaper way than a real IPO.

They also provide profit opportunities for PSPC sponsors – usually well-known entrepreneurs – as well as investors, who have the option of buying private companies through the stock market rather than less liquid venture capital funds.

But SPAC sponsors and bankers say demand has dried up amid poor performance, regulatory crackdown in the United States and declining market sentiment.

The European Union’s market surveillance body also warned in July https://reut.rs/3kB5dyF that PSPCs may not be suitable for everyone due to the risks of dilution, conflicts of interest and uncertainty as to the identification and valuation of the target company.

“I don’t expect any new, selective quality PSPC issues to hit the market,” said Christoph Stanger, co-head of EMEA equity markets at US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

In the third quarter globally, only 85 PSPCs were listed, raising US $ 14 billion, compared to 309 PSPCs which raised US $ 95 billion in the first quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

While some investors in shell companies listed in the United States made their fortunes overnight when stocks jumped, many of those who held on to their investments suffered losses.

“When an investor can buy an existing SPAC for less than the current price, it is less attractive to buy a new SPAC,” said a capital markets banker.

START HOMETOGO

In Europe, shares of the first company formed through a SPAC merger this year started trading last week, but with a whimper rather than a bang.

German travel tech start-up HomeToGo, the target of Lakestar SPAC I, joined the Frankfurt stock market on September 22, concluding its union with the listed shell company.

HomeToGo shares edged up on that day, but were still 10% below the Lakestar price quoted in February and 33% below the peak the shell company shares reached this month.

European companies such as air taxi start-up Lilium, car seller Cazoo, payment company Paysafe and Global Blue, electric vehicle charging company EVgo and cybersecurity company Arqit have all gone public successfully in the United States. United States through PSPC agreements.

But most are below their SPAC issue price, with a few notable exceptions like Arqit. Globally, about 60% of SPACs that bought their target company are now trading below their issue price, analysts say.

The mood was different in the spring when the buoyant US market triggered the start of a European SPAC wave.

Pegasus Europe, backed by Tikehau Capital, raised $ 606 million in April, followed by Hedosophia European Growth which raised $ 483 million, both listed in Amsterdam.

Then the market started to cool as investors realized that target hunting was driving valuations higher, making investments less attractive, analysts said.

“Investors are currently unwilling to buy new PSPCs as there are 423 PSPCs with $ 131 billion in raised capital waiting to find buyout targets,” entrepreneur Gerlinger said.

HERE TO STAY?

German investor Primepulse, for example, explored a PSPC deal this year and held a few meetings with investors, but said it decided to abandon the project due to falling demand.

Many PSPC mergers that have been completed have also struggled in the home stretch, with some shareholders choosing to buy back their money rather than stay invested after the merger. Lilium, for example, recorded reimbursements of 66% while it was 37% for Hometogo.

This meant that PSPC managers had to invest more of their own money in transactions, forgo lucrative compensation, or abandon mergers altogether. And SPACs that do not seal a merger within two years of their IPO must return the money to investors.

René van Vlerken, head of Euronext Amsterdam’s listing – which has attracted a number of SPAC deals in Europe – said the current weakness would eventually be overcome.

“There are a lot of PSPCs on the market, all looking for interesting business combinations. The market is expecting a number of good acquisitions by European PSPCs, ”he said.

Giacomo Ciampolini, head of EMEA Alternative Capital at Citi, also said the SPAC market will eventually rebound.

“PSPCs have already started arriving in Europe, combinations have been announced and closed and many sponsors, companies and investors recognize the merits of the instrument,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by David Clarke)