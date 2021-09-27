Connect with us

Volatile stock of the automotive unit; Ad deleted: Evergrande update

(Bloomberg) The China Evergrande Group’s electric car unit scrapped its share listing plan amid what it called a severe shortage of funds, adding to liquidity problems for the property developer’s business empire the most indebted in the world.

Financial markets will continue to monitor developments in the Evergrande debt crisis this week, particularly if Beijing steps in to prevent a disorderly corporate collapse. Tens of thousands of Chinese households face risk after Evergrande fails to pay for investment funds sold through shadow banks, which have pumped billions into its construction projects.

Shares of the auto unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., cut losses in volatile trading after falling 26%. Evergrandes stock rose 6.4%, while its 8.25% dollar bond due 2022 was shown lower, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

Evergrande could raise $ 600 million from insurer (11:14 a.m. HK)

Evergrande may have another asset to sell in its fundraising race: its growing life insurance business.

The developers’ 50% stake in Evergrande Life Assurance Co. could bring in $ 600 million at 0.5 times book value, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam. The insurer has grown its market share more than nine-fold since the year following the acquisition of Evergrandes in 2015 and has been profitable in each of the past four years.

If this sounds like a good deal for potential buyers, there are a few pitfalls. The rapid expansion came at the expense of a low solvency ratio that stood at 110% at the end of June, compared to 239% on average for six major peers, Lam wrote in a note on Monday. This means that whoever takes over Evergrandes’ stake may need to find an additional $ 2.2 billion to push the ratio past 200%.

Here are the Evergrande dollar bond interest maturities for this month and next:

Manageable Impact of Evergrande on Builders: Fitch (9:30 a.m. HK)

The impact of an Evergrande credit event on rated Chinese construction issuers will be manageable because they have limited exposure to the developer, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

DBS CEO Doesn’t View Evergrande Woes as Systemic Risk (9:12 a.m. HK)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has no exposure to Evergrande and does not view the developer crisis as a systemic risk to the region’s banking sector, its chief executive said on Monday.

I don’t think a lot of Asian banks are very exposed, Piyush Gupta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. I don’t think it’s going to destroy the Asian banking industry.

Sunac Unit Calls for Political Support (8:57 a.m. HK)

A sign of growing tensions among developers, Sunac China Holdings Ltd. asked for support from local authorities, saying tougher housing measures have shattered sentiment in the market.

The Hong Kong-listed real estate company has pleaded with the city of Shaoxing after housing restrictions there hampered sales of one of its projects, according to a letter from a subsidiary seen by Bloomberg. The market is almost frozen, the company said in the document. We are facing enormous pressure.

The Sunac group as a whole has also encountered big hurdles and difficulties in terms of cash flow and liquidity, he said. Sunacs dollar bonds collapsed on Friday after the letter circulated among credit traders.

Evergrande Fallout Spreads to Wealthy Investors (8:24 a.m. HK)

Tens of thousands of Chinese households are at risk of being dragged into Evergrande’s dramatic dismantling after the developer misses payments on funds sold through non-bank lenders.

Some of these lenders, known as trusts, have already dug their own pockets to pay off wealthy investors on Evergrandes’ behalf, according to people familiar with the matter. Others are negotiating payment extensions with Evergrande, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss private matters. It is not known how many funds are overdue and there is no evidence that the trusts are passing on late payments to customers who have purchased Evergrande-linked fixed income products.

Evergrande NEV Ends Proposed Shanghai Star Board List

Evergrandes’ electric car unit will not proceed with its proposed issuance of yuan-denominated shares to the Science and Technology Innovation Council of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company said on Friday night that it faces a serious shortage of funds and has suspended payment of some of its operating expenses and that some suppliers have suspended procurement for projects. The company said it could not guarantee it would be able to meet its financial obligations as it continues to seek strategic investors.

These funds hold Evergrandes’ troubled debt

In credit markets otherwise short of juicy returns and great distress, the woes of Evergrandes have caught the attention of US investment funds looking for new bets.

Funds such as Boaz Weinsteins Saba Capital Management and Ruben Kliksbergs Redwood Capital Management have started building positions in the company’s bonds, while European banks have assured investors they have limited exposure to the struggling developer. Other large credit investors were exposed to the company before its latest woes, with some choosing to hold onto a large chunk of their positions. The list does not represent a complete or real-time picture of debt holders.

