Universal Music Group Shares Soaring Market Debut





Universal Music Group, based in Santa Monica, is rocking the Amsterdam stock market.

The world’s largest music label went public on September 21 on the Euronext stock exchange with a market value of 47 billion euros, or $ 55 billion. It is the highest European rating of the year.



The share price of the music holding company climbed to $ 29.61 on September 21, from a benchmark price set the day before at 18.50 euros, or $ 21.70, indicating a value of valuation before the IPO of 39 billion euros. The shares ended at 25.25 euros, or $ 29.60.



French parent company Vivendi obtained shareholder approval in June to part ways with UMG, which owns the rights to the music of The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.



Vivendi’s main investor, Vincent Bollor, is expected to reap a huge salary from the Amsterdam listing. He owns around $ 7 billion in UMG shares after entering the market. And UMG chief executive Lucian Grainge is reportedly receiving bonuses that could amount to more than $ 140 million.



Vivendi began to disengage from UMG in March 2020 when Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. paid $ 3.36 billion for 10% of its holdings. Tencent bought an additional 10% of UMG in January.



Then, through two separate deals in August and September, investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackmans, UK investment firm Pershing Square Holdings, acquired 10% of the company with investments of nearly $ 4 billion. . The hedge fund is now considering a potential gain of more than 30% of its initial investment. At the same time, Vivendi will distribute an additional 60% to shareholders and will retain its remaining 10.13% stake for a minimum period of two years.



Even though the IPO generated higher than expected market activity for UMG, the market value of its former parent company fell by two-thirds on the IPO, to around $ 14 billion.

Vivendi is withdrawing from UMG to refocus on its other media assets such as the pay-TV brand Canal Plus. Its divestiture successfully capitalized on the music industry’s explosion in streaming revenue.



UMG generated a significant portion of Vivendis’ results, even in the first half of 2021.

The music giant generated $ 889 million from January to June, accounting for over 70% of Vivendis’ revenue during that time.



UMG dominates the industry as one of the Big Three labels, alongside Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group. He controls around 40% of the industry and his consistent success in producing stars and hit songs continues to attract new talent.



UMG derives much of its business from the rights attached to its massive catalog, which added Bob Dylans’ work in January for $ 300 million. The company’s continued challenge will be to invest in new musicians and songwriters with all the power of its marketing and distribution apparatus while providing more control and choice that has prompted industry players to sign with smaller, digitally-focused competitors. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.

