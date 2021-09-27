Rise in equity futures; Oil prices approach three-year high

U.S. equity futures rose and oil hit its highest level in nearly three years as fears over China Evergrande Group EGRNF -10.42%

Debt problems have subsided and investors are betting on a new economic reopening after the pandemic.

Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, suggesting that the broad market index should extend its rise for three days. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%, while technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2%, indicating investors are turning to more cyclical sectors.

Oil prices rose as supply constraints continued to weigh on inventories around the world and the rebound in natural gas prices also pushed up crude, according to analysts at ANZ Research. Global benchmark Brent crude rose 1.3% and traded at $ 78.24 per barrel, hitting the highest level since October 2018.

Stocks swung last week as fears over Evergrandes’ debt problems weighed on markets. Although the Chinese real estate developer missed a bond coupon payment, the S&P 500 still ended the week up 0.5%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped boost confidence when he said the U.S. economy had recovered enough that the central bank could potentially announce the start of cutting bond purchases when of its next meeting.

People had time to reflect over the weekend and decided this was another opportunity to buy the downside, said Sébastien Galy, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.,

referring to the practice of buying after the fall in stocks. High levels of liquidity in the market change our view of the world and how quickly we dispel fear.

In Asia, the main benchmarks were mixed on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.8%, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1%. Evergrande stock rose 8%, but was down over 80% for the year. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, a subsidiary of parent company Evergrande, has abandoned its proposed listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The DAX, Germany’s benchmark stock index, rose 0.8% in one of the best intraday performances among Western European indices. The Germans voted for a new chancellor this weekend. Early results showed a close race that will likely mean long coalition talks and no major policy changes, according to Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

For the markets, this means continuity. Ultimately, it will remain a centrist government in any case, Schaffrik said. Germany’s fiscal position will remain within what the market finds easily acceptable.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, with stocks benefiting from the easing of pandemic restrictions, pushing the index higher. WeWork’s office owner and competitor IWG grew nearly 7%. Travel stocks recovered. International Consolidated Airlines Group grew by 4.4% and Aéroports de Paris by 6.8%. Rolls Royce jumped more than 8%, rising for a second trading session after the jet engine maker won a deal to supply the US Air Force’s B-52 bomber fleet.

In the United States, specialist acquisition firm Gores Guggenheim jumped nearly 14% after the Wall Street Journal said it was approaching a $ 21 billion deal to merge with Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond climbed to 1.491% on Monday from 1.459% on Friday, extending into a fifth day a rise that led to the largest weekly increase since March.

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, new data on new US durable goods orders in August is expected to be released. Economists expect an increase as business investment and consumer spending have been strong.

Bitcoin climbed 1.5% from its 5 p.m. level on Friday, gaining ground after a sharp drop caused by the Chinese government banning cryptocurrency transactions. The digital currency was trading around $ 43,600.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holding, a unit of Huobi Global that operates a cryptocurrency platform, fell more than 21% on Monday.

Stocks rocked last week.

Photo:



andrew kelly / Reuters





Write to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected]