Power crisis threatens Chinese economic growth, banks warn

Power shortages in at least 10 Chinese provinces are likely to weigh on the country’s gross domestic product as factories crucial to the global supply chain have been forced to cut production, investment banks have warned. Power supply problems in China’s manufacturing and industrial hubs intensified this month as provinces struggled to meet the central government’s strict carbon emissions targets as coal prices rose. . Bruce Pang, of China Renaissance, an investment bank, said the electricity squeeze could lead to a reduction in GDP growth by 0.1 to 0.15 percentage points in the third and fourth quarters. “We think the power crisis, with. . . shutting down production at the dawn of winter and sharply rising energy prices present challenges for China’s manufacturing operations, ”Pang said. “We believe that the annual growth of industrial production in September could be reduced to around 4% to 4.5%.” Nomura, the Japanese investment bank, said it was “unrealistic” to expect China to maintain stable growth rates given the government’s strict emissions targets. <> Bi-weekly newsletter Energy is the world’s essential business and Energy Source is its newsletter. Every Tuesday and Thursday, straight to your inbox, Energy Source brings you essential information, cutting-edge analysis and insider intelligence. register here. “We have further reduced our GDP growth forecast for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and now look to. . . a reduction in year-over-year growth in the third and fourth quarters to 4.7% and 3.0% from 5.1% and 4.4%, ”the bank said in a research note. Last year, Xi Jinping, Chinese President, pledged that the world’s biggest polluter would peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Rising prices have also made electricity production less profitable. The benchmark coal price was 1,086 Rmb ($ 168) per tonne last week, a 56% increase since the start of the year, according to the China Electricity Council. The factories have been ordered to consume less electricity and even to close a few days a week to make up for the shortfall. At least 15 listed companies in China, including Yunnan Aluminum, said rationing and power shortages affected their production. Yunnan is responsible for 10 percent of the country’s aluminum production. Taiwanese electronic component makers have said their factories in eastern China have been forced to shut down due to the power cuts. advised Eclat Forever, which manufactures touch screens and printed circuits, said Monday in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing that its Kunshan subsidiary, the hub of Taiwanese electronics makers between Suzhou and Shanghai, had suspended production. In fact, the electricity was cut from Sunday at noon until September 30 at midnight. More than 15 other Taiwanese companies with factories based in Kunshan filed similar announcements on Sunday and Monday. Taiwanese-owned manufacturers around Shanghai have been used to dealing with periods of shorter power outages. China’s National Development and Reform Commission, a central planning agency, criticized some regions in August for failing to meet energy consumption targets in the first half of the year. These targets, analysts say, have made local governments reluctant to expand their dependence on coal power, forcing authorities to ration electricity instead. Electricity demand from factories and industry increased after China recovered relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, putting further strain on power supplies. Reporting by Primrose Riordan in Hong Kong, Kathrin Hille in Taipei and Xueqiao Wang in Shanghai

