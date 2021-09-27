FTSE Rises As Oil Inventories Gain Due To Rising Crude Prices

Business
FTSE 100 Rises As Oil Inventories Gain Due To Rising Crude Prices
The FTSE 100 rose on gains in some Asian markets and boosted by higher oil-related stocks as crude oil prices rise. Royal Dutch Shell is up 2.5% and BP is up 2.1% as the price of a barrel of Brent crude increases 1% to $ 77.97. “Energy prices are expected to kick off the week again, with rising demand and supply disruptions leading to lower inventories,” IG said. The election in Germany produced an uncertain outcome, but it can be relieved that a left-wing coalition seems unlikely. Better risk sentiment is boosting travel stocks, with International Consolidated Airlines, owner of British Airways, up 3.5%. Still, the FTSE 100’s gains are limited as concerns persist over struggling Chinese developer Evergrande, China’s regulatory crackdown and the prospect of tightening monetary policy.
Companies News:
Norman Broadbent raises 297,380 GBP; In talks on other financing options
Norman Broadbent PLC said on Monday it had raised 297,380 pounds ($ 406,697) via a share subscription and that discussions are continuing with some shareholders on other financing options.
—
Revolution Beauty 1 hour sales increased significantly, 2 hours even stronger
Revolution Beauty Group PLC said on Monday that it achieved strong sales growth in the first half of fiscal 2022, and sales growth is expected to accelerate further in the second half.
—
Tasty 1 hour pre-tax loss reduced thanks to higher sales
Tasty PLC on Monday reported a reduced pre-tax loss for the first half of 2021 as sales increased, and said performance since reopening for dinner in May has exceeded expectations.
—
Zinc Media Group’s first half pre-tax loss widens and expects profitable second half
Zinc Media Group PLC said on Monday that its pre-tax loss widened in the first half after recording higher costs, and that it expects to be profitable in the second half.
—
Saietta enters exclusive supplier agreement with EAV
Saietta Group PLC announced on Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Electric Assisted Vehicles Ltd. to be the exclusive supplier of wheel drive motors for the Lightweight Inner-City Solution vehicle offered by EAV.
—
Kazatomprom appoints Aslan Bulekbay COO
NAC Kazatomprom JSC said on Monday that the appointment of Aslan Bulekbay as COO and board member was approved by the board on Friday.
—
Norman Broadbent’s pre-tax loss widened in 1 hour as income declined
Norman Broadbent PLC on Monday announced an expanded pre-tax loss for the first half of the year due to lower revenues as its business continued to be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
—
Elixirr International on the rise following higher pre-tax profits in the first half of the year, Growth Prospectus
Shares of Elixirr International PLC rose on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in its pre-tax profit for the first half of 2021 and said its strong pipeline for the rest of the year had raised its expectations. for the whole year.
—
Shield Therapeutics Appoints Jose A. Menoyo Vice President, Medical Director
Shield Therapeutics PLC announced Monday that Jose A. Menoyo has been appointed vice president and chief medical officer with immediate effect.
—
SpaceandPeople Reduced 1H pre-tax loss thanks to lower costs
SpaceandPeople PLC on Monday reported a reduced pre-tax loss for the first half of the year due to lower costs and said its UK and German markets were rebounding.
—
Ukrproduct fell to 1 hour operating loss; Fall of shares
The shares of Ukrproduct Group Ltd. fell on Monday after the company said it suffered an operating loss in the first half of the year due to lower revenues.
—
Beeks Financial’s pre-tax profit for fiscal 2021 increased; Rise in shares
Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC rose on Monday after the company reported significantly higher pre-tax profit for fiscal 2021 and said its outlook was strong.
—
Made Tech Group values IPO at GBP 1.22 per share; Market capitalization £ 180.7 million
Made Tech Group PLC on Monday valued its initial public offering for London junior AIM at 122 pence (167 cents) per share, implying a market cap of £ 180.7million, or $ 247.1million.
—
Harland & Wolff non-executive chairman Clive Richardson resigns
Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC said Monday that non-executive chairman Clive Richardson is stepping down from the board and his notice period will run until mid-December.
—
Alkemy Capital Investments shares rise as it debuts in London
Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments PLC rose 20% on Monday as the company began trading on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market cap of 3.6 million pounds ($ 4.9 million) .
—
Extended Cornerstone FS 1H Pre-Tax Loss; Confident in the increase in revenues for fiscal year 2021
Cornerstone FS PLC on Monday announced a significantly widened pre-tax loss for the first half of 2021, but said it expects to post revenue growth for the full year thanks to higher trading volumes in the second. semester.
Market Talk:
US Treasuries and UK Gilts Set to Fall Further
Investors will likely continue to sell US Treasuries and UK government bonds, raising their yields as they anticipate the possibility of higher interest rates, Mizuho said. “The rise in yields should continue on US Treasuries and more strongly on sterling rates,” analysts at the Japanese bank say. Surprise comments from the Bank of England last week that the latest developments had strengthened the case for a slight tightening make the sale of gilts overseas more likely, they say. , according to Tradeweb.
Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at [email protected]
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 27, 2021 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
