Cryptocurrency Exchanges Begin To Cut Chinese Users

The most important market trends and how the best minds on Wall Street are responding to them. Delivered every day of the week.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have started to cut ties with customers in China after Beijing last week declared more activity related to digital coins “illegal” in its latest offensive against the virtual currency industry.

Huobi, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has announced that it will be removing Chinese users by the end of the year, while Binance, another major platform, is no longer accepting registrations. ‘users with Chinese phone numbers.

China has always been an important market for investment and crypto development, as well as a global hotspot for bitcoin mining, a computational process that creates new units of digital currency.

But Chinese authorities have embarked on a sweeping crackdown on the crypto industry in recent months, pushing parts of the domestic industry overseas, as regulators have increased pressure on a range of sectors, including technology, education, games and real estate.

The latest restrictions, announced Friday by the People’s Bank of China and nine other agencies, including the Internet regulator and the police, have made it illegal to provide services to Chinese users through exchanges.

The advisory, which warned of “legal risks to individuals and organizations” involved in the virtual currency business, appeared to target foreign operators and their domestic employees, closing a loophole after China’s central bank banned domestic financial institutions from supporting crypto transactions in May.

Huobi said it has already stopped registering new Chinese users and will “gradually retreat existing user accounts in mainland China” by the end of the year. The TokenPocket digital currency wallet, which is widely used in China, said it will “actively adopt” the latest regulations and stop supporting certain functions in the country.

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s site for international buyers has said it will stop allowing traders to sell cryptocurrency mining rigs. Most of the major crypto equipment makers are Chinese, and global miners have turned to Jack Ma’s e-commerce platform to source the hardware needed to create bitcoin.

Hong Kong’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX – which was valued at $ 18 billion after raising funds in July – has meanwhile announced it has moved its headquarters to the Bahamas amid growing regulatory restrictions.

Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, wrote on Twitter this weekend that the Bahamas “is one of the few places that has a comprehensive framework for crypto in place.”

The latest regulatory crackdown lowered the price of Bitcoin by 8% to just over $ 41,000, but it had made up lost ground by noon Monday.

“The regulations were focused on exchanges – it’s still legal for the Chinese to hold bitcoin,” noted Leo Weese, co-founder of the Hong Kong Bitcoin Association. “If people are savvy, it is still possible to buy and sell.”

advised

The nature of crypto trading in China may also protect it from its complete eradication. OTC platforms and peer-to-peer exchanges allow Chinese users to trade renminbi for bitcoin through a series of transactions that make it difficult for authorities to connect onshore activity to crypto activity. offshore.

“While centralized crypto exchanges may stop serving residents of mainland China, the reality is that banning bitcoin completely in any country is nearly impossible,” said Henri Arslanian, a crypto partner at PwC. .

Despite Beijing’s best efforts, Chinese crypto investors traded $ 150 million worth of digital coins in the first six months of the year, making it the world’s second-largest market behind the United States, according to the provider. Chainalysis analysis.

Zhang Danning, who holds over 100,000 Rmb ($ 15,500) of cryptocurrency in a Huobi account, said she was not worried, “I want to hold cryptocurrency. . . and I never thought of transferring my digital currency to renminbi.

She said she plans to transfer her cryptocurrency holdings to a personal bitcoin wallet if Huobi closes her account.

Beijing has been more successful in forcing bitcoin miners to move their operations out of the country after authorities issued a series of bans on energy-intensive activity this year.

Additional reporting by Xueqiao Wang in Shanghai

<>