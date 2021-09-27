Isotropic Systems Secures Over $ 37 Million In Additional Series B Funding To Facilitate Development Of Single Multi-Link Antenna Until Product Launch In 2022

– Isotropic Systems Completes New Round of Industry and Venture Capital-Backed Funding Led by First Publicly Traded Space Technology Fund, Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC

– This latest round of funding brings the total capital obtained from investor and client support to more than $ 100 million.

– Strong strategic support from investors of existing investors, including AEI HorizonX, Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg space investment fund based Orbital Ventures, SES and the UK government

– Secures the production and marketing of Isotropic’s new generation ground-based antennas, designed to significantly improve connectivity in the satellite ecosystem

LONDON, September 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Isotropic Systems, a leading developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies, announces it has raised more than $ 37 million as part of a fundraising round, which fully finances the development of its revolutionary multi-link antennas until the product is launched in 2022.

The round is led by Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC – the world’s first listed space technology fund in the first significant investment since its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in July. The round also included the participation of leading strategic and high-tech venture capital investors including AEI HorizonX, Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg space investment fund based Orbital Ventures and Firmament Ventures.

At the same time, Isotropic Systems continues to attract significant support from leading strategic investors, including SES and the UK government. Ongoing support from existing investors has been driven by Isotropic Systems’ significant progress in the maturity stages of product development, providing accelerated financing to reach key upcoming milestones and fully funding Isotropic through the commercial launch of its first line. of products in 2022.

As a result, Isotropic Systems accelerated its production phase in time to support the launch of new constellations and satellites into GEO, HEO, MEO and LEO orbits from 2022, and increased its workforce by 40% over the years. last five months.

Isotropic Systems’ patented RF optics technology allows the high performance multi-link antenna to simultaneously connect to multiple satellites in multiple orbits without any compromise on the performance of each link. This industry first opens up the global satellite ecosystem for unprecedented connectivity in a wide range of markets, including government, defense, maritime, business and aerospace. With several new space constellations launched by organizations such as OneWeb, Inmarsat, Intelsat, SpaceX, Amazon, SES and Telesat, innovation in space must go hand in hand with innovation on the ground, at sea and in the air. Isotropic Systems was recently recognized by its inclusion in Lazard T100 Index, reflecting its potential for significant growth and industry disruption.

John finney, Founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems, said: “We are delighted to announce this new funding today, which will bring our breakthrough technology to life over the next 12 months. The keen interest we have received from across the industry has given us the confidence to accelerate our growth plans and advance the commercialization of our revolutionary new terminals, harnessing the potential of the thousands of new satellites launched into multiple orbits. over the coming year.

“Seraphim Space Investment Trust is invested in many industry leaders within the space ecosystem who have the potential to dominate globally, many of whom are already valued at over $ 1 billion. We are delighted that they led this fundraiser and look forward to James bruegger join our board of directors. “

James bruegger, CIO of Seraph Space (Manager) LLP, the investment manager of Seraphim Space Investment Trust, said: “Isotropic Systems is a prime example of why we sought to list our new fund on the London Stock Exchange. With the Seraphim Space Investment Trust, we now have the financial firepower to confidently double down on our most potential investments. With its unmatched ability to simultaneously connect to satellites in different constellations and different orbits, we believe Isotropic Systems has the technology that will help unlock massive potential growth in the satellite communications market. critical phase of its development.

“This underscores our commitment to fund the best companies that we see as potential global leaders in space technology while providing investors with a diverse portfolio of companies in the burgeoning space technology industry.”

Brian Schettler, Partner and Director of AEI HorizonX, said: “Isotropic Systems unlocks the industry’s ability to provide connectivity to the wave of next-generation high-speed satellites, given Isotropic’s dramatic improvements in terminal capabilities at lower cost. The ability to bring to Lower cost seamless and simultaneous connectivity to these new satellites in multiple orbits with frequencies will be revolutionary and essential to meet the growing demand for high-speed data around the world. We are delighted that our support will help make this a reality.

About isotropic systems

With offices in the UK and US, Isotropic Systems develops the world’s first full-service, high-bandwidth, low-power, and fully-integrated high-speed terminals, designed to help the satellite industry “go to the next level”. beyond ‘traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full range of broadband services. The company’s team of industry experts and scientists have pioneered several firsts in the design of satellite terminals, resulting in a range of terminals that can be customized to meet performance, cost and performance requirements. power for countless applications of the most complex government defense systems and mobile link solutions capable of extending 5G to next-generation connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore platforms and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Seraphim Space Investment Trust, AEI HorizonX, Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg space based investment fund, Orbital Ventures, SES, Firmament Ventures, UK Government Future Fund, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited.

More information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC

Seraphim Space Investment Trust is the world’s leading listed fund focused on space technology. The Company is primarily seeking exposure to privately funded early stage and growth space technology companies that have the potential to dominate globally and are industry leaders with pioneering advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cybersecurity.

The Company listed on the Premium segment of the London Stock Exchange on July 14, 2021, following an oversubscribed IPO raising 178.4 million. He is currently exposed to 17 Tech Space companies and has agreed to acquire investments in two other companies in December 31, 2021.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust is managed by Seraph Space (Manager) LLP.

More information is available at: www.seraphin.vc

About AEI HorizonX

AEI HorizonX was formed as a corporate venture capital arm of Boeing in 2017 and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, the space, power generation and specialized industrial markets. AEI HorizonX has been actively involved in venture capital in its core strategic areas, investing in over 40 startups around the world and building countless relationships and partnerships across the aerospace, technology and investment ecosystem. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its in-depth industry knowledge, operational experience and relationships across all of its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more about www.aeroequity.com.

