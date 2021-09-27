Instagram suspends efforts to create children’s version of app amid scrutiny





“Although we are convinced of the need to develop this experience, we have decided to suspend this project,” wrote Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a statement. blog post published Monday. “This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policy makers and regulators, to listen to their concerns and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for young teens online today.”

The move comes just days before the US Senate holds a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram, and Mental Health Harms” to discuss the pressure young people today face on social media. . This audience comes after a Wall Street Journal investigation into what Facebook knows about how Instagram affects teenage users, including their mental health.

In Monday’s blog post, Mosseri acknowledged that the Journal’s reporting “raised a lot of questions for people.” In a statement earlier this month, an Instagram executive noted that while Instagram can be a place where people have “negative experiences,” the app also gives voice to marginalized people and helps friends and family. family to stay connected.

“This is a turning point for the growing movement of technological responsibility and a great day for all who believe that the welfare of children should come before the profits of Big Tech,” Josh Golin, executive director of Fairplay, a group of children’s advocacy formerly known as the Campaign for a Commercial -Free Childhood, said in a statement Monday.

“We urge Facebook to use this ‘pause’ to truly engage with independent child development experts who understand how Instagram will undermine the well-being of young children,” Golin added. “We won’t stop pressuring Facebook until they pull the plug for good. “ In March, BuzzFeed News got an internal Instagram post that the company had “identified youth work as a priority” and planned to create a version specifically aimed at children. Facebook FB In May, 44 attorneys general signed a letter toCEO Mark Zuckerberg, urging him to ditch plans for an Instagram aimed at young users, citing mental health and privacy concerns. The letter came less than a month after child safety groups and members of Congress expressed similar concerns. In a blog post published in July, the company said it was developing a “new Instagram experience for tweens” run by parents and guardians as part of its efforts to “reduce the incentive for people under 13 years old to lie about their age “. “The reality is they’re already online, and with no foolproof way to stop people distorting their age, we want to create experiences designed especially for them, run by parents and guardians,” the post read.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/tech/instagram-kids/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos