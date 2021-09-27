Markets bet against Evergrande ‘Lehman moment’

Growing fears that Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group (EGRNY) was on the verge of bankruptcy sent shock waves through global financial markets last Monday, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (SSE Composite) plunging as far as at 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial average 1.78% and Bitcoin 10%. Fears that the company will default to thousands of creditors and potential homeowners have even led some investors to draw parallels with the infamous collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Key points to remember Ailing Chinese real estate developer Evergrande sent shockwaves through financial markets last week amid fears of economic contagion if the company were to go bankrupt.

Evergrande has accumulated $ 300 billion in liabilities, making it the most indebted company in the world.

Financial markets are betting that the Chinese government and regulators will restructure the company to avoid a Lehman Brothers collapse.

Below, we take a look at the factors that led Evergrande to accumulate an unsustainable amount of debt, the likelihood of economic contagion if the property developer fails to honor debts, and how the financial markets have responded to the evolving developments surrounding the ‘business.

Laying the foundations for debt

Based in the city of Shenzhen in southern China, Evergrande has forged itself into a real estate empire since its founding in 1996, capitalizing on the country’s burgeoning middle class and growing demand for residential housing, centers commercial and office. In addition to claiming to own more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China, the real estate developer has branched out into financial services, health services, electric vehicles and even theme park ownership, strong 25 years of success.

Appearance of cracks

Cracks began to appear last year when Beijing introduced a series of policies aimed at slowing the country’s scorching real estate market amid fears about rising debt levels. The measures reduced Evergrande’s borrowing capacity, which had the effect of forcing it to sell apartments at reduced prices in order to generate cash to finance new developments.

The real estate developer has also struggled to move apartments to less populated and smaller cities in China, adding new liquidity issues in recent months. Evergrande told investors last week that a drop in signed contracts had “put enormous pressure on the group’s cash flow and liquidity.” He also blamed negative media reports for zapping buyer confidence.

As of Thursday, the company failed to pay $ 83.5 million in interest on one of its corporate bonds, with investors closely monitoring whether it will make another payment of $ 47.5 million. of dollars due Wednesday. Interestingly, global markets have rallied in recent sessions, pointing to a quicker bailout or corporate debt restructuring if Evergrande misses new interest payments.

Corporate debt restructuring is the reorganization of the unpaid obligations of a troubled company to restore its liquidity and keep it in business. It is often achieved by negotiation between distressed companies and their creditors, such as banks and other financial institutions, by reducing the total amount of the company’s debt, and also by lowering the interest rate that it pays while increasing the period of time during which it has to repay the obligation.

Contagion effect

Throughout the boom, Evergrande accumulated $ 300 billion in liabilities, making it the most indebted company in the world. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the fallout from bankruptcy rocked global markets when the company recently said it could not afford to pay its long line of creditors on time. Commentators have even compared an Evergrande collapse to the downfall of financial services giant Lehman Brothers 13 years ago that sent shockwaves through the global financial system.

Much uncertainty remains as to whether the Chinese government is ready to intervene to prevent a full-fledged collapse of Evergrande. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected $ 17 billion into the country’s banking system to strengthen credit conditions, government officials have not indicated they will bail out the ailing real estate developer. However, Beijing remains keenly aware that a failure by Evergrande could significantly undermine confidence in China’s $ 60 trillion real estate market, which accounts for around 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 62% of household wealth. .

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was established on December 1, 1948 and is responsible for monetary policy and tax regulation in Mainland China. The PBOC is one of the largest central banks in the world, with over $ 3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. Huabei Bank, Beihai Bank and Xibei Farmer Bank were merged to form PBOC after the victory of the Chinese Communist Party and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

Markets say no to “Lehman time”

Despite the sharp fall in financial markets early last week amid contagion fears over the collapse of Evergrande, investors now appear to be betting that the Chinese government will restructure the ailing company. The SSE Composite is currently trading 4% above last week’s low, while the S&P 500 rebounded 2.2% from the Evergrande-induced selloff last Monday.

Sell-side research firm Yardeni believes the Chinese government will be aware of the potential for global repercussions if the real estate developer were to go bankrupt, building on the experience of the Lehman Brothers collapse. “I think the Chinese government is very aware of the risks associated with Evergrande. I don’t think it will bail it out so much to restructure it,” Yardeni said.

Likewise, Fidelity International sees a restructuring involving strategic investors as the most likely outcome. “If we look at the past three years, we’ve seen some restructurings that the government or regulators have been involved in, whether it’s Huarong, China Fortune Land, and other single credit events. confidence in this potential restructuring, “the asset manager says Bloomberg. “The likely scenario is that they will avoid bankruptcy with regard to Evergrande [and] seek restructuring with strategic investors or bridge investors, ”Fidelity added.

Either way, investors will be eagerly watching for future developments at Evergrande during the week.