Business
Markets bet against Evergrande ‘Lehman moment’
Growing fears that Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group (EGRNY) was on the verge of bankruptcy sent shock waves through global financial markets last Monday, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (SSE Composite) plunging as far as at 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial average 1.78% and Bitcoin 10%. Fears that the company will default to thousands of creditors and potential homeowners have even led some investors to draw parallels with the infamous collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
Key points to remember
- Ailing Chinese real estate developer Evergrande sent shockwaves through financial markets last week amid fears of economic contagion if the company were to go bankrupt.
- Evergrande has accumulated $ 300 billion in liabilities, making it the most indebted company in the world.
- Financial markets are betting that the Chinese government and regulators will restructure the company to avoid a Lehman Brothers collapse.
Below, we take a look at the factors that led Evergrande to accumulate an unsustainable amount of debt, the likelihood of economic contagion if the property developer fails to honor debts, and how the financial markets have responded to the evolving developments surrounding the ‘business.
Laying the foundations for debt
Based in the city of Shenzhen in southern China, Evergrande has forged itself into a real estate empire since its founding in 1996, capitalizing on the country’s burgeoning middle class and growing demand for residential housing, centers commercial and office. In addition to claiming to own more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China, the real estate developer has branched out into financial services, health services, electric vehicles and even theme park ownership, strong 25 years of success.
Appearance of cracks
Cracks began to appear last year when Beijing introduced a series of policies aimed at slowing the country’s scorching real estate market amid fears about rising debt levels. The measures reduced Evergrande’s borrowing capacity, which had the effect of forcing it to sell apartments at reduced prices in order to generate cash to finance new developments.
The real estate developer has also struggled to move apartments to less populated and smaller cities in China, adding new liquidity issues in recent months. Evergrande told investors last week that a drop in signed contracts had “put enormous pressure on the group’s cash flow and liquidity.” He also blamed negative media reports for zapping buyer confidence.
As of Thursday, the company failed to pay $ 83.5 million in interest on one of its corporate bonds, with investors closely monitoring whether it will make another payment of $ 47.5 million. of dollars due Wednesday. Interestingly, global markets have rallied in recent sessions, pointing to a quicker bailout or corporate debt restructuring if Evergrande misses new interest payments.
Corporate debt restructuring is the reorganization of the unpaid obligations of a troubled company to restore its liquidity and keep it in business. It is often achieved by negotiation between distressed companies and their creditors, such as banks and other financial institutions, by reducing the total amount of the company’s debt, and also by lowering the interest rate that it pays while increasing the period of time during which it has to repay the obligation.
Contagion effect
Throughout the boom, Evergrande accumulated $ 300 billion in liabilities, making it the most indebted company in the world. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the fallout from bankruptcy rocked global markets when the company recently said it could not afford to pay its long line of creditors on time. Commentators have even compared an Evergrande collapse to the downfall of financial services giant Lehman Brothers 13 years ago that sent shockwaves through the global financial system.
Much uncertainty remains as to whether the Chinese government is ready to intervene to prevent a full-fledged collapse of Evergrande. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected $ 17 billion into the country’s banking system to strengthen credit conditions, government officials have not indicated they will bail out the ailing real estate developer. However, Beijing remains keenly aware that a failure by Evergrande could significantly undermine confidence in China’s $ 60 trillion real estate market, which accounts for around 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 62% of household wealth. .
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was established on December 1, 1948 and is responsible for monetary policy and tax regulation in Mainland China. The PBOC is one of the largest central banks in the world, with over $ 3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves. Huabei Bank, Beihai Bank and Xibei Farmer Bank were merged to form PBOC after the victory of the Chinese Communist Party and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.
Markets say no to “Lehman time”
Despite the sharp fall in financial markets early last week amid contagion fears over the collapse of Evergrande, investors now appear to be betting that the Chinese government will restructure the ailing company. The SSE Composite is currently trading 4% above last week’s low, while the S&P 500 rebounded 2.2% from the Evergrande-induced selloff last Monday.
Sell-side research firm Yardeni believes the Chinese government will be aware of the potential for global repercussions if the real estate developer were to go bankrupt, building on the experience of the Lehman Brothers collapse. “I think the Chinese government is very aware of the risks associated with Evergrande. I don’t think it will bail it out so much to restructure it,” Yardeni said.
Likewise, Fidelity International sees a restructuring involving strategic investors as the most likely outcome. “If we look at the past three years, we’ve seen some restructurings that the government or regulators have been involved in, whether it’s Huarong, China Fortune Land, and other single credit events. confidence in this potential restructuring, “the asset manager says Bloomberg. “The likely scenario is that they will avoid bankruptcy with regard to Evergrande [and] seek restructuring with strategic investors or bridge investors, ”Fidelity added.
Either way, investors will be eagerly watching for future developments at Evergrande during the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investopedia.com/markets-betting-against-an-evergrande-lehman-moment-5202968
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]