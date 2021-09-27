UK fuel prices hit eight-year high as petrol stations dry up | Supply chain crisis





UK fuel pump prices hit their highest level in eight years as gas stations dry up amid panic buying, with another expected jump as wholesale prices energy continue to increase. RAC figures show the average price of a liter of gasoline fell from 135.87 pence on Friday to 136.59 pence on Sunday as motorists rushed to refuel their vehicles, the cost of gasoline reaching its highest level since September 2013. As queues continued to form on forecourt Monday after a chaotic weekend, the auto group warned prices could rise further this fall as the global oil price climbs to the highest level in three years . He said some retailers also took advantage of panic buying by raising prices, but reiterated that there was no shortage of fuel at refineries and called on motorists to buy only what they have. immediately need. When it comes to prices at the pump, the picture is rather bleak for drivers. With the price of oil rising and now near a three-year high, wholesale prices are being forced up, meaning retailers are paying more than a few days ago for the same amount of fuel, said Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesperson. . We could still see higher forecourt prices in the next few days regardless of the current supply issue. Oil prices in global energy markets rose for a fifth consecutive day on Monday, with the price of Brent crude hitting nearly $ 80 (58) per barrel, the highest since October 2018, amid concerns over supply and growing demand around the world after the lockdown. It comes as the government faces pressure on its management of the economy as households prepare for a harsh winter of rising costs of living, as ministers prepare to cut universal credit benefits and to increase the national insurance tax on workers. Labor said the combined effects of the energy crisis, benefit cuts and tax hikes had created a perfect storm that would disproportionately harm working families. Jonathan Reynolds, the parallel work and pensions secretary, said: It is not too late for the government to change course, reverse its universal credit cut and support struggling families this winter. HSBC UK figures suggest Friday was the busiest day for spending at gas stations in recent memory. Payments were up 50% from the same day a week earlier, according to bank data, with consumers spending just over $ 30 on average compared to just over $ 20 on average for a normal Friday. Economists said higher oil prices would exacerbate inflationary pressures, while persistent fuel shortages could undermine consumer confidence and slow economic activity if households and businesses begin to restrict their movement. It comes after the Bank of England warned last week that rising energy costs would push inflation above 4% this winter, with the cost of living gauge set to remain at high levels until ‘in the middle of next year. George Buckley, economist at Japanese bank Nomura, said: We remain concerned that the risk that rising energy prices, declining confidence and rising numbers of virus cases could still cause the nascent virus to fail. [UK] economic recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/27/uk-fuel-prices-hit-eight-year-high-as-petrol-stations-run-dry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos