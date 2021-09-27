Instagram puts kids’ version ‘on ice’ after critical backlash – TechCrunch





The Instagram manager comes from announcement that it “pauses” a planned version of the social media software aimed at under-13s. The development follows critical reporting in The the Wall Street newspaper who unearthed internal documents suggesting the Facebook-owned company was aware of the social media service caused anxiety and mental health problems in teenage girls. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri refers to the WSJ report in a Twitter thread today – but he tries to downplay the impact of investigative journalism, seeking to redefine the ‘pause’ as intentional and thoughtful as opposed to to a panic reaction to overwhelmingly negative revelations. on the impact of the service on the mental health of young girls. The WSJ got an internal research slide from 2019 – in which Instagram parent Facebook admitted we worsen body image issues for one in three teenage girls. “We are putting our project on hold to create an Instagram experience for tweens, often referred to as ‘Instagram Kids’,” Mosseri wrote in a series of tweets today. “This experience was never intended for children. We were designing an experience for tweens (10-12 years old), and it would never be the same as Instagram today. Parents approve tweens’ accounts and control who they follow, who follows them, who messages them, time spent, and more. “But the project leaked long before we knew what it would be. People feared the worst, and we had few answers at this point. The recent WSJ reporting has raised even greater concern. It is clear that we need to devote more time to this. We were pausing our project to create an Instagram experience for tweens, often referred to as Instagram Kids, and we were announcing that we were creating optional parental controls for teens. More here: https://t.co/fWwkK5yu6R – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) September 27, 2021 If “take more time” is a euphemism for “never,” Mosseri’s conclusion could be welcomed by the dozens of child protection groups and stakeholders who have been urging Facebook to abandon the plan for months. In May, for example, the attorneys general of 44 U.S. states and territories wrote a letter to Facebook calling on it to ditch its Under-13 Instagram plan. Mosseri, however, has previously sought to downplay concerns about the negative impact of apps on teens – dismissing them as quite small, as we reported earlier this month. “Critics will see it as a concession that the project is a bad idea. That’s not it, ”the Instagram CEO continued in today’s thread announcing the project’s suspension – before spreading fears that alternative apps for under-13s might find and use. could be much worse. So, uh, stay classy, ​​Mosseri … In an additional ad that is associated with the headline news, the social media giant also reveals that it is creating what it calls “optional parental controls for teens.” At the time of writing the link to Instagram’s blog regarding this change was not working (Update: the connect works now) so details are scarce – but the move implies that the Facebook-owned company is feeling the heat following revelations that, according to the WSJ’s report on its internal documents, 32% of teenage girls said Instagram was their had made have a worse body image. The WSJ report also cited that among research participants who had suicidal thoughts, 13% of UK teens and 6% of US teens directly linked their interest in killing themselves to Instagram. Teens blame Instagram for rising rates of anxiety and depression, another internal slide said. This reaction was spontaneous and consistent across all groups.

