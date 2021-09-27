Business
Risk factors for cervical cancer
What is cervical cancer?
Cervical cancer occurs when an abnormal growth of cells (dysplasia) is detected on the cervix, located between the vagina and the uterus. It often develops over several years. Since there are few symptoms, many women don’t even know they have it.
Usually, cervical cancer is found during a Pap test during a gynecological visit. If caught in time, it can be treated before it causes major problems.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be
However, other factors can also put you at risk.
HPV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). It can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or during oral, vaginal or anal sex.
HPV is one of the most common STIs in the United States. The
There are many strains of HPV. Some strains are low risk HPVs and cause warts on or around the genitals, anus, and mouth. Other strains are considered high risk and can cause cancer.
In particular, HPV types 16 and 18 are the most associated with cervical cancer. These strains invade the tissues of the cervix and, over time, cause changes in the cells of the cervix and lesions that turn into cancer.
Not all people with HPV develop cancer. In fact, the HPV infection often goes away on its own.
The best way to reduce your chances of contracting HPV is to have sex with a condom or other barrier method. Also, get regular Pap smears to see if the HPV has caused any changes in the cervical cells.
Other STIs can also put you at risk for cervical cancer. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) weakens the immune system. This makes it harder for the body to fight off cancer or infections like HPV.
According to American Cancer Society, women who currently have or have had chlamydia are more likely to develop cervical cancer. Chlamydia is an STI caused by a bacterial infection. He often has no symptoms.
Some risk factors for cervical cancer are linked to lifestyle habits. If you smoke you twice as likely develop cancer of the cervix. Smoking reduces the ability of your immune system to fight infections like HPV.
Plus, smoking introduces chemicals that can cause cancer into your body. These chemicals are called carcinogens. Carcinogens can damage the DNA of cells in the cervix. They can play a role in the formation of cancer.
Your diet can also affect your chances of getting cervical cancer. Obese women are more likely to develop certain types of cervical cancer. Women whose diets are poor in fruits and vegetables are also at greater risk of developing cervical cancer.
Women who take oral contraceptives containing synthetic versions of the hormones estrogen and progesterone for five years or more have a higher risk of cervical cancer than women who have never taken oral contraceptives.
However, the risk of cervical cancer decreases after stopping oral contraceptives. According to the American Cancer Society, the risk returns to normal after about 10 years.
Women who have had an intrauterine device (IUD) are actually at a lower risk of cervical cancer than women who have never had an IUD. This remains true even if the device has been used for less than a year.
There are several other risk factors for cervical cancer. Women who have had more than three full term pregnancies or who were under 17 at the time of their first full term pregnancy have a higher risk of cervical cancer.
Having a family history of cervical cancer is also a risk factor. This is especially true if a direct relative like your mother or sister has had cervical cancer.
Being at risk for any type of cancer can be a mental and emotional challenge. The good news is that cervical cancer is preventable. It grows slowly and there are a lot of things you can do to lower your chances of getting cancer.
A vaccine is available to protect against some of the strains of HPV most likely to cause cervical cancer. It is currently
If you are in this age group and have not been vaccinated, you should talk to your doctor about the vaccination.
In addition to immunization, practicing sex with a condom or other barrier method and stopping smoking if you smoke are key steps you can take to prevent cervical cancer.
Making sure you get regular cervical cancer screenings is also an important part of lowering your risk of cervical cancer. How often should you be tested? When and what type of screening depends on your age.
The US Preventive Task Force recently released an update
- Women under 25: Screening for cervical cancer is not recommended.
- Women aged 25 to 65: Screening for cervical cancer by a primary HPV test every five years.
- Women 65 and over: Screening for cervical cancer is not recommended, provided adequate screening has been performed.
There are several risk factors for developing cervical cancer. The most important of these is HPV infection. However, other STIs and lifestyle habits can also increase your risk.
There are a lot of different things you can do to help lower your risk of getting cervical cancer. These may include:
- to get vaccinated
- receive regular cervical cancer screenings
- practicing sex with a condom or other barrier method
If you’ve been diagnosed with cervical cancer, talk to your doctor to discuss your options. This way, you will be able to come up with a treatment plan that is best for you.
