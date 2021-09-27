Biden receives Covid recall





Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 21, 2020 and his second dose on January 11, both on live television. The president’s booster dose was administered as the White House press pool watched and asked questions, creating an impromptu press conference as Biden rolled up his sleeve. People who want a booster must have had their second injection at least six months ago. Only those who have received the Pfizer vaccine are currently eligible for recalls, but Moderna has asked the FDA to approve its recall and Johnson & Johnson has also started submitting data on a recall. “We know that to beat this pandemic and save lives, to keep our children safe, our schools open, our economy running, we need to get people vaccinated,” Biden said. “So please, please do the right thing.” Please get vaccinated and it can save your life. “ In August, the Biden administration announced a plan to roll out booster shots to all Americans from September 20, a deadline that hinged on the approval of FDA advisers and the recommendation of the advisory committee of the United States. CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended booster shots for people 65 years of age and older, those in long-term care facilities, and people 50 years and older with underlying health problems. The FDA Advisory Board, in its own ruling, approved the recalls for people aged 65 and older, those aged 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions, and those aged 18 to 64 years whose “frequent institutional or professional exposure” to Covid -19 puts them at high risk for the virus. The latter category includes healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers and more. CDC director Rochelle Walensky ultimately aligned the FDA’s recommendation against that of her own centre’s advisory group. “As director of the CDC, it’s my job to recognize where actions can have the most impact. In a pandemic, we most often take action with the intention of doing the greatest good, even in a pandemic. an uncertain environment. And that’s what I’m doing with these recommendations, “Walensky said in a White House briefing on Friday.

