Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,463.42, up 60.76 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 1.27 percent, to $ 63.68 on 17.2 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,463.42, up 60.76 points.) TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 1.27 percent, to $ 63.68 on 17.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 92 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $ 26.51 on 10.6 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 3.3 percent, to $ 12.52 on 9.9 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 2.48 percent, to $ 2.07 on 9.6 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 7.89%, to $ 3.42 on 9.2 million shares. Power Corporation of Canada. (TSX: POW). Financial. Up 12 cents, or 0.29 percent, to $ 41.93 on 9.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Up to 53 cents or seven percent to $ 8.08. Aurora Cannabis Inc. blamed lockdowns from COVID-19 for the 45% drop in consumer sales it experienced as it continued to restructure operations in the fourth quarter. The Edmonton-based cannabis company said the health crisis took its net consumer sales revenue to $ 19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, from $ 35.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 But that didn’t seem to have the leaders of the company. concerned. CEO Miguel Martin said recreational cannabis sales in Canada will return and this timeline will not hamper the company’s strategic or financial progress. Aurora has undergone a transformation over the past year and has already resulted in several significant downsizing of Aurora and the closure of many facilities. Aurora reported that its net medical cannabis revenue was $ 35 million, up from $ 32 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Aurora reported a net loss of $ 135.1 million, compared to a net loss of $ 1 , $ 86 billion a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it lost $ 19.3 million, compared to a loss of $ 33.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. CIBC (TSX: CM). Down 17 cents to $ 145.67. CIBC has hired former Liberal Minister Navdeep Bains as vice president of global investment banking. Bains stepped down as Minister of Innovation in January and did not run in the recent federal election. He officially joins the bank on October 4. CIBC says Bains will focus on developing and promoting high profile client relationships and global business development as part of its Capital Markets team. Bains joins former Conservative cabinet minister Lisa Raitt, who was hired by CIBC in January 2020 as vice president of global investment banking. CIBC says, with Raitt, that the bank’s team of senior advisers will provide unparalleled perspectives on public and industry policy issues. Auctioneers Ritchie Bros. (TSX: RBA). Up to nine cents at $ 78.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has announced that it has signed an agreement to buy US company SmartEquip for $ 175 million. SmartEquip assists customers with the purchase of spare parts and real-time service and diagnostic support for the equipment. Ritchie Bros. says the deal helps continue its strategy to move beyond a traditional heavy-equipment second-hand auctioneer. CEO Ann Fandozzi said SmartEquip will enable the company to offer asset-specific parts and support on behalf of its dealers and OEM partners. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Ritchie Bros. says SmartEquip has 60 employees and will continue to operate as a stand-alone business and maintain its physical presence in Norwalk, Connecticut. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prpeak.com/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-4463796 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos