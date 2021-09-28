Silver Bull announces the finalization of the distribution of Arras Minerals shares to Silver Bull shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sep 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (Silver Bull or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the distribution previously announced shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (Arras) to the shareholders of Silver Bull (the Distribution).

The Distribution took effect on September 24, 2021. Pursuant to the Distribution, the shareholders of the ordinary shares of Silver Bull on September 10, 2021 were entitled to receive one ordinary share of Arras for each ordinary share of Silver Bull held on that date. .

As part of the distribution, Silver Bulls shareholders received a total of 34,547,838 Arras common shares, collectively representing approximately 84% of Arras, on an undiluted basis. Silver Bull still owns around 4% of Arras on an undiluted basis. The remaining approximately 12% of Arras is held by those who participated in the Arras private placement in April 2021.

Registered Silver Bull shareholders holding physical share certificates or book-entry form shares with the company’s transfer agent (Olympia Trust Company) have received Arras shares in book-entry form into account. Silver Bull shareholders who hold their Silver Bull shares through a bank, broker or other agent have had or will have their Arras shares credited to their accounts by their bank, broker or other agent. If you have any questions regarding the transfer or distribution mechanisms, please contact Olympia Trust Company by phone at 1-833-684-1546 (toll-free in North America) or by request online at [email protected] .

Arras is not currently listed on a public stock exchange, but will report under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), as a non-US company with foreign private issuer status. Arras shares distributed to Silver Bull shareholders, although freely transferable in the United States, may be illiquid until the shares are listed or a commercial market develops, as the case may be. The distribution of Arras shares by Silver Bull constitutes a distribution of securities exempt from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities legislation. As such, the first trade in Arras Shares in Canada will be an offering for purposes of Canadian securities laws and subject to prospectus requirements, unless certain conditions are met. Until these conditions are met, the Arras shares may only be resold in Canada under a prospectus exemption. Silver Bull warrants and options will also be adjusted in accordance with the distribution. For further details regarding Canadian restrictions on the resale of Arras shares distributed by Silver Bull and adjustments to Silver Bull warrants and options in connection with the distribution, please refer to the registration statement. on Arras form 20-F filed on September 1. , 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar (the 20-F).

Tax implications

The following discussion is nuanced in its entirety by the discussion of the tax issues set out in 20-F. Silver Bull shareholders who were entitled to receive the Distribution of Arras shares should refer to this discussion for more details regarding the tax consequences of the Distribution.

For US federal income tax purposes, the receipt of Arras common shares by Silver Bull shareholders should be treated as a distribution of property in an amount equal to the fair market value of the common shares received. The distribution of Arras common stock should be treated as dividend income to the extent that it is considered paid from the current and accrued profits and profits of Silver Bull. Distributions in excess of Silver Bull’s current and accrued profits and profits will be treated as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the base of the holders in its Silver Bull shares and thereafter as a capital gain. Silver Bull will only be able to determine the amount of the Distribution which will be treated as a dividend after the end of the Distribution’s tax year because its income and profits for the current year will be calculated on the basis of its income. for the entire tax year. in which the Distribution takes place. However, based on current projections, it is reasonably expected that a portion of the Arras Common Stock Distribution will be treated as a return of capital rather than a dividend. Silver Bulls’ tax year end is October 31, and as such the Company expects to notify shareholders of these decisions no later than January 31, 2022.

For Canadian tax purposes, the Distribution of Arras shares is treated as a dividend in kind on Silver Bull shares to shareholders residing in Canada. These shareholders will be required to include in the calculation of their income for a taxation year the amount of this dividend (equal to the fair market value of the Arras shares received). A dividend in kind from Arras shares paid in respect of Silver Bull shares to a shareholder who is not a resident of Canada will not be subject to Canadian withholding or other income tax under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Management guidance

Silver Bull continues to focus on the Sierra Mojada and surrounding area in Mexico and manages the joint venture option with South32. It continues to trade under the symbol SVB on the TSX and SVBL on the OTCQB. The current management and board remain in place to continue to run the company.

Arras is focusing on the Beskauga deposit located in Kazakhstan as well as additional exploration licenses held or pending in the country. In addition, the current management and directors of Silver Bull have been appointed as management and directors of Arras, as well as G. Wesley Carson as an additional independent director.

Both companies retain their headquarters in Vancouver.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tim barry

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

RELATIONS WITH INVESTORS:

+1 604 687 5800 [email protected]

