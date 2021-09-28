Stock market today: energy is ahead, technology lags, as interest rates continue to rise





The new trading week started on Monday with various sectors of the market taking off in different directions. Cyclical and value stocks continued their recent ascent. Exxon Mobil (XOM, + 3.0%) and Halliburton (HAL, + 5.4%) helped make Energy (+ 3.6%) the strongest sector of the day, led by a 2.0% increase in crude oil futures US at a two-month high of $ 75.45 per barrel. Falling names of big technologies such as Microsoft (MSFT, -1.7%) and Nvidia (NVDA, -1.9%) tried to pull the markets in the other direction. “To put it simply, it boils down to the continued rise in interest rates and the concentration of mega-cap tech stocks in the S&P 500,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the Bourse. New York, in an afternoon note. “The value factor has underperformed the growth factor by about 15% since mid-May. Today, it outperforms growth by almost 2%. The continuous rise in rates is at the center of this rotational activity. “ Indeed, the 10-year Treasury yield rose from around 1.3% last Wednesday to just over 1.5% earlier today, reaching its highest level since July. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips.

The Dow Jones Industrial Averageclosed with a modest gain of 0.2% at 34,869. S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,443, while the NasdaqCompositeended down 0.5% to 2,282. And what does the rest of the week have in store for us? “Spending on infrastructure and spending will certainly be the focus of investor concerns this week, both for the short-term impact on market dynamics but also for the long-term outlook for the US economy,” said David Keller, chief market strategist for StockCharts.com. . “From a technical standpoint, the S&P 500 continues to trade around the 50-day moving average that served as price support for much of 2021. The S&P remains in a constructive price pattern for as long as ‘remains above August lows around 4,360. “ There is also a lightweight earnings calendar that includes reports from a few notable companies including Micron (MU) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 stood out from the pack, jumping 1.5% to 2,281.

stood out from the pack, jumping 1.5% to 2,281. The rise in the 10-year Treasury yield also created favorable winds for bank stocks today, as rising interest rates increase financial company margins and profits. Goldman Sachs (GS, + 2.3%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM, + 2.4%) and Bank of America (BAC, + 2.7%) were among the notable winners.

(GS, + 2.3%), (JPM, + 2.4%) and (BAC, + 2.7%) were among the notable winners. Altice United States (ATUS) slipped 5.8% after analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded the broadband provider to Neutral from Outperform (the equivalents of Hold and Buy, respectively). They recognize that ATUS is trading below “the probable value of its assets and that the backbone of management from focusing on margins and share buybacks to a more aggressive strategy of overbuilding and fiber output, could prove fruitful in the longer term “. However, they expect this “new investment strategy to take at least several quarters, if not longer, to begin to bear fruit.” As such, they pass away.

made a marginal gain to $ 1,752.00 per ounce. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped 6.0% to 18.82.

jumped 6.0% to 18.82. Bitcoin prices rose 1.5% over the weekend, to $ 43,040.80. “I don’t think the market takes into account the magnitude of Evergrande’s default,” said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io, a cryptocurrency-enabled e-commerce authorization advertising provider. “Evergrande is like a cockroach in your kitchen. There is never just one. The leverage in China is three times that of the United States, and it looks like there will be massive flaws. that will spill over into the global banking system. It will impact crypto significantly; the crypto market is on hold. ” (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Is October going to be easier? The volatile month of September will soon be behind us, but the volatility itself may not be. A research team from wealth manager Glenmeade describes two of the short-term risks markets face: “Currently, the government is at risk of shutting down on September 30 and the debt ceiling is due to be raised by mid- October, ”said Glenmeade. “If the cap is not raised, the United States could default, which would make borrowing money for the Treasury more expensive and could lead to a downgrade in credit ratings that both sides would like to avoid.” The potential for further market “swing” could very well put a premium on safety games, whether it’s financially stable stocks or low volatility funds. But some investors prefer to check their shopping lists if they see volatility coming, and rapid declines in the market can provide an opening to get already high-quality businesses at slightly better prices. Take the following five stocks to buy, for example. Each of these companies has strong balance sheets, cash generation and other sound financial measures, but each has also been caught in recent market crises. Kyle Woodley had been NVDA for a long time at the time of this writing.

