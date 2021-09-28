DeFi Technologies Inc. featured in syndicated broadcast covering Frankfurt Stock Exchange Exchange Traded Product Affiliate Lists





LOS ANGELES, September 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via InvestorWire – DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it was featured on a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that provides additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investor community through distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the recent announcement by DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary, Valor Inc., regarding the imminent listing of its exchange traded products (ETP) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is the 12th largest stock exchange in the world. in terms of market capitalization and the largest of the seven regional stocks. exchanges in Germany. To listen to the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/taiwk To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/jQrdn Listing in Germany is a major event for DeFi and all of its shareholders, said Russell Starr, executive chairman of DeFi Technologies, in the press release. We anticipate substantial growth in our Assets Under Management (AUM) as our products gain global recognition. The Valor team has done an exceptional job creating these cutting edge products. Trading of Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 1, 2021. Valor Cardano ETP, Polkadot ETP and Solana ETP will follow shortly thereafter. As of September 7, 2021, Valor had exceeded US $ 208 million in assets under management on the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange (NGM). This achievement marks the first eight exceptional months of 2021, which saw outstandings increase by more than 1,400%. The company expects that the growth in assets under management will increase significantly with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listings, much larger in terms of market capitalization. About DeFi Technologies Inc. DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investors’ access to cutting-edge decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company is convinced that decentralized technologies are at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and businesses to provide diversified exposure through decentralized finance. As a trusted partner to its customers and investors, the company provides cutting-edge products as well as superior research and training in this growing space. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DeFi.tech. The story continues About NetworkNewsAudio NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), one of more than 50 brands within IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), allows you to sit down and listen to market updates, CEO talks and AudioPressRelease (APR) fabrications. These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity, and momentum. NNA can help by reducing the information overload in today’s marketplace, while providing its customers with unmatched visibility, recognition and brand awareness. IBN is the focal point for news, content and information. IBN is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services, and a full range of social communications solutions. As a multi-faceted financial information and distribution company with a large team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unmatched ability to reach a large audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with a constantly growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication points across the country. For more information visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com Please review the full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever posted or republished: https://IBN.fm/ Disclaimer Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are predictions only and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, potential investors should carefully consider the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and the matters defined in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Business communication IBN (InvestorBrand Network)

