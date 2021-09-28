Nigerian stock market opens week bearish, down 51 billion naira





Specifically, market capitalization fell 51 billion naira or 0.25% on Monday to close at 20,248 trillion naira against 20,299 trillion naira on Friday. In addition, the All-Share index lost 97.95 points or 0.25% to close at 38,864.33 against 38,962.28 posted on Friday. As a result, the cumulative monthly and annual cumulative losses increased to 0.9% and 3.5%, respectively. The decline was supported by investor selling sentiment in the insurance and industrial goods sector. The negative performance of the market was due to the depreciation of the prices of large and mid-capitalization stocks which are; BUA Cement, AXA Mansard Insurance, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa. This week, analysts at GTI Securities Limited are expecting sentiment to be positive as expectations rise towards the compilation of the third quarter financial reports. “In addition, investors will also follow the development of returns in the fixed income market”, analysts say. However, the market width closed positively, registering 20 winners against 12 losers. University Press led the winners chart in terms of percentage with 9.80 percent to close at N 1.12 per share. Transcorp Hotel followed with 9.70 percent to close at 5.43 N, while Courteville Business Solutions rose 9.38 percent to close at 35,000 per share. Oando rose 6.07% to close at 5.24 N, while Cutix Plc gained 5.38% to close at 4.90 N, per share. On the other hand, AXA Mansard topped the losing chart in terms of a percentage of 9.94 percent to close at N 2.99 per share. Chams followed with 4.35% to close at 22,000, while Sovereign Trust Insurance fell 4% to close at 24,000 per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance lost 3.33% to close at 29,000, while BUA Cement lost 2.94% to close at N66 per share. In total, the total transaction volume decreased by 77.99 percent to 139.45 million units valued at 1.71 billion naira traded in 3,539 transactions. This contrasts with a turnover of 633.52 million shares worth 6.45 billion naira traded in 3,228 transactions on Friday. Trading in shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance dominated the activity chart with 19.079 million shares valued at 4.39 million naira. Fidelity Bank followed with 11.85 million shares worth N29.01 million, while GTCO traded 11.15 million shares worth N307.08 million. Transcorp sold 10.05 million shares worth N 9.30 million, while Courteville Business Solutions traded 7.95 million shares worth N 2.68 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulse.ng/business/nigerian-stock-exchange-opens-week-bearish-down-by-n51-billion/tdz51n4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos