Business
The story of a cannabinoid firm’s first listing on the London Stock Exchange
On February 26, 2021, Cellular Goods, a company that makes products formulated with modified cannabinoids, is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), making it the first manufacturer of cannabinoid products to be listed on the market. principal of London.
Cannabinoids are compounds found in cannabis plants that are legal in the UK and are commonly used in skin care products and pharmaceuticals.
In the 18 months leading up to its IPO, Cellular Goods worked closely with the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to show that it was doing everything legally and in compliance.
As the company was the first of its kind to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, its journey wouldn’t be so straightforward when it came to selling its story to the investment community. There was a lot of confusion around the difference between cannabis, CBD and cannabinoids, says Alexis Abraham, founder and CEO of the company.
The motivation behind the launch of an IPO by Cellular Goods was driven by the rise of the cannabinoid industry, but a lot of work was required for investors and regulators to understand the industry.
Meeting a stock market standard would inspire investor confidence and allow us to attract the best talent and partnerships, as well as the capital we need to continue our journey, says Abraham.
The company launched its IPO midway through the Covid-19 pandemic. After several hours spent on various virtual video platforms with teams in London and Canada, he finally found himself at the virtual roadshow, making 10 appointments per day for more than 10 days.
I think it’s something that brings opportunities, Abraham said. This gives you the ability to refine and stage every aspect of it. On the other hand, it’s exhausting: As people discovered during the pandemic, Zoom calls and Microsoft team calls seem to be much more demanding of participants, given the constant attention required.
This video technology also allowed the entire team to participate in the opening bell ceremony. We got a live feed for the whole team, and those closely involved could see the stocks start to trade in the open market, Abraham recalls.
On the day of the IPO, Neil Thapar, investor relations contact at Cellular Goods, said the stock price had ended up at a substantial premium due to interest in a new business innovative.
Abraham says there was a large cohort of individual investors who bought between 500 ($ 688) and 2,000 shares before the IPO and were able to buy at the same price as the institutions. I think the interest and the demand were things that got us all excited, he adds. It was great to see our confidence in the sector validated by public and institutional investors.
For a business like ours, it’s fantastic that you can potentially combine both your investors and people who might be interested in your business’s product. On the other hand, it takes a lot of care and attention when it comes to dealing with such a large number of smaller investors.
Since the launch of the IPO five months ago, the company has grown more than expected. We initially aimed to raise a certain amount of money to grow the business, but thanks to the successful IPO, the company was able to raise a lot more than it initially expected, Thapar said, noting that companies feel proud to be one of the first companies in this industry to gain the approval and credibility to be on the LSE.
This article originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue ofRI Magazine.Click hereto access the journal.
