Business
Mesa and CoinSmart Announce Conditional Approval of Neo Exchange Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2021) – Mesa Exploration Corp. (“Mesa“or the”Society“) and Simply Digital Technologies Inc., dba CoinSmart (“CoinSmart“) are pleased to announce that they have received conditional approval from Neo Exchange Inc. to list the common shares of the Company following the reverse takeover of Mesa by CoinSmart (the”Transaction“), subject to the satisfaction of certain listing conditions (the”Escrow Release Conditions“).
Following the Company’s press release dated April 27, 2021, in connection with the private placement offer (the “Offer“) subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of C $ 12,642,900, CoinSmart and Eight Capital, the lead agent of the Offer, have mutually agreed to extend the escrow release deadline until 31 October 2021.
About CoinSmart
CoinSmart is a Canada-based cryptocurrency asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive trading platform for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to move up and down fiat. The security and protection of customers is the primary goal of CoinSmart. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center (FINTRAC) in Canada and in several jurisdictions. CoinSmart builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to each level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omnichannel customer success / support. Providing instant verification , industry-leading cold wallet storage, advanced mapping with backlog functionality and premium over-the-counter services, CoinSmart ensures that every customer’s needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information, please visit www.CoinSmart.com.
Exploration of the Mesa
Mesa was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 16, 1965. Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, it is expected that Mesa will have no business activity and no assets other than cash. Mesa is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, but is not listed on any stock exchange.
Caution regarding forward-looking information
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release Any statement that deals with predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using expressions such as “expects”, or “does not expect” , “Is planned”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “planned”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “estimates” or “intends” or variations of these words and expressions or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “could” or “will” be considered to have taken place or be carried out) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including with regard to: the completion of the Transaction, the satisfaction of certain listing conditions, the satisfaction of the Release Conditions of escrow, receipt of all approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities applicable to the Transaction, if any.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, including assumptions relating to market trends and past performance of CoinSmart, it cannot guarantee that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: delay or lack of approval from the board of directors, shareholders or regulators; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Unless required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting this information-seeking or other.
For more information contact:
Mesa Exploration Corp.
Foster Wilson, President and CEO
Phone. : (775) 771-5219
Do not distribute to news agencies in the United States or broadcast in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US Persons unless they are are registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption. from such a recording is available.
All information provided in this press release regarding CoinSmart, including forward-looking information relating to CoinSmart, has been provided by the management of CoinSmart and has not been independently verified by the management of the Company.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, required shareholder approval, required approval from a recognized Canadian stock exchange, regulatory and third party approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. If applicable, the Transaction cannot be concluded until the required shareholder approval has been obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as offered or at all.
Investors are cautioned that, except as indicated in the applicable information document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information disclosed or received regarding the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.
