What Analysts Expect When Compass Share Freeze Ends

About 200 million shares of Compass could hit the market on Tuesday when restrictions imposed by the brokerage’s initial public offering are lifted.

The end of the 180-day lock-in period, which prevented Compass’s major shareholders, directors and officers from selling their holdings, means the company float – tradable shares – will more than double.

What happens when all of these stocks become tradable tomorrow will depend on the patience of investors and their perspective on Compass’s business model. The company has been both praised and criticized for its rapid growth, fueled by acquisitions and aggressive recruitment of top agents from competing companies.

It’s an indication of the confidence they have in the company, said David Trainer of New Constructs. The trainers’ investment research firm rates the stock as unattractive, equivalent to selling, citing the company’s expenses and its inability to create lasting competitive advantages.

Certain investors who bought at the pre-IPO price of $ 18 a share are subject to the lock-up. At Monday’s $ 13.54 close, those shares were down about 25%. Investors who bought at the starting price of $ 20.15 when it debuted on April 1 on the New York Stock Exchange are down about 33%.

Compass insiders subject to foreclosure include major shareholders and venture capitalists who have contributed $ 1.5 billion in pre-IPO funding since the company was formed in 2012. Compass’s board of directors, the founders, CEO Robert Reffkin and executive chairman Ori Allon, along with other holdings of key executives were also subject to the six-month freeze.

Analysts are divided on Compass’s long-term outlook, although most expect stocks to move lower when the lockdown lifts, at least initially.

New constructions short-circuited Compass since its initial public offering until the end of August and said the short position exceeded expectations by 36%. During that time, the Compass share price fell 24% from the S&P 500’s 11% gain.

Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein gave the brokerage an outperformance rating with a target price for Compass shares of $ 25. Helfstein said he expects Compass to repeat the pattern that typically takes place when insiders are able to start trading their holdings on the stock market: stock prices drop at the end of the lock-in period, then then straighten up.

In July, after Compass shares fell about 39% since their inception, Helfstein said the lack of liquidity in brokerage stocks was the main factor holding investors away, not its business. If so, this issue could be resolved by the end of the lockdown.

The elephant in the room is Softbank, which owns 33.5% of Compass, and has not indicated its plans.

Softbank owns a third of the company, so the question is what do they do now? Helfstein said.

In July, Softbank, among the world’s largest technology investors, sold 45 million Uber shares worth around $ 2.1 billion in a block deal through Goldman Sachs. Last month, the company again sold 11.4 million shares worth about $ 2.2 billion of Doordash through a block transaction handled by Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reported. The recent sale came after Softbanks’ failed investment in Chinese ridesharing company Didi Global. The company’s shares have fallen about 43% since its IPO after Chinese regulators banned from the country’s app store pending a security review for suspected violations in the processing of personal data.

Softbank owns more than 132 million Compass shares, according to Yahoo Finance. The second largest holder is Discovery Capital Management, with 33.6 million shares, or nearly 9% of the company.

Other investors who backed Compass in its pre-IPO fundraising efforts are also subject to lock-in deals, according to the leaked information. These investors include Institutional Venture Partners, which also backs Coinbase and Robinhood, and owns a 3% stake in Compass. Wellington Management Company owns 10.6 million shares, or 2.69% of the company, while Winslow Capital Managements 7.8 million shares and Joshua Kushners Thrive Capitals hold just 7 million 2%.

Fidelity Investments, which conducted a Funding of $ 100 million round for Compass in 2017, owns approximately 6 million shares representing 1.5% of the brokerage. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 3 million shares, and hedge funds Zimmer Partners and Alta Park Capital own approximately 2.3 million shares each.

The brokerage firm’s lock-in period could have been shorter if its stock price had risen 25% for five of 10 consecutive trading days from its original offering price of $ 18. That would mean Compass shares should have traded for around $ 22.50 for at least five days in a 10-day period, which never happened.

Investors are short of 4.64 million shares as of August 31, representing 2% of the float traded and 1.18% of all outstanding shares. That’s down from short interest of 6.37 million shares at the close on July 7.