WPP, the World’s Largest Advertising Group, Settles FCPA Fees with the SEC for $ 19.2 Million (Part I of III) | Michael volkov





After a long break, The SEC has announced a settlement with WPP plc, the world’s largest advertising group, for FCPA violations in India, China, Brazil and Peru for $ 19.2 million. The SEC resolution accuses WPP of violations of the FCPA’s anti-bribery provisions, books and records, and internal accounting controls. The Justice Department’s investigation into WPP appears to be ongoing. WPP has two headquarters, in London and New York, and operates through an extensive network of subsidiary agencies in many international locations, called “networks”. In a number of cases, WPP has acquired small agencies located in high-risk markets, such as India, China and South America, which were previously owned by the founders of the local agencies. Shares of WPP (ADR) are registered with the SEC and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. WPP implemented an aggressive growth strategy which included the acquisition of a number of local agencies to build a global network of advertising capabilities, including emerging markets. In executing this aggressive growth strategy, WPP failed to ensure that its accounting controls and compliance policies were extended appropriately to mitigate the expansion of its business in these high risk markets. Instead, as detailed in the factual statement, WPP entrusted the local CEO and founders of the acquired entities with the exercise of autonomy and influence over local operations. WPP founder Martin Sorrell was the CEP for much of the corrupt conduct and aggressive acquisition activity. WPP operates in over 100 countries and currently owns or controls 2,241 companies. In a number of cases, WPP has implemented financial incentives for former CEOs of local agencies to meet certain revenue targets in order to receive deferred payments under acquisition agreements. As a result, WPP has not responded to repeated warnings of corruption or oversight failures at these subsidiaries. Even after receiving several complaints about ongoing corruption programs, WPP did not respond by ensuring that proper investigations were conducted to determine whether the allegations raised in the complaints were true. In a striking example, the Indian subsidiary of WPP continued to bribe local officials for government contracts despite the fact that WPP had received seven separate anonymous complaints reporting corrupt conduct . As stated in the SEC administrative order, WPP has engaged in several bribery programs involving subsidiaries in India, China, Brazil and Peru. These regimes will be described in more detail in Parts II and III of this article. In India, the Indian subsidiary of WPP paid millions of dollars in bribes through intermediaries to Indian officials to secure contracts with the government. In China, the WPP subsidiary paid a supplier to obtain a favorable tax finding, resulting in significant tax savings for the WPP subsidiary. In Brazil, the WPP subsidiary made inappropriate payments to suspected suppliers to secure government contracts. Finally, WPP’s Peruvian branch acted as an intermediary for a local construction company to channel bribes to fund a political campaign for the mayor of Lima, Peru. Under the SEC order, WPP agreed to pay a restitution of $ 10,114,424.86 plus pre-judgment interest of $ 1,110,234.68 and a civil fine in the amount of $ 8,000,000. In resolving the enforcement action, the SEC credited WPP’s cooperation and remediation. WPP’s cooperation included sharing facts developed during its own internal investigations and forensic reviews, translating key documents, and making current and former employees located abroad available for interviews. WPP’s corrective actions included (i) termination of senior management and other employees involved in the misconduct and separation of employees with supervisory responsibilities over the misconduct; (ii) strengthen and expand its global compliance, internal investigation, risk and control functions, including the creation of 36 new positions globally; (iii) strengthening of its internal audit function; (iv) create Network risk committees to prevent, detect and remedy the risk of corruption; (v) conduct annual global compliance risk assessments; (vi) conduct proactive reviews of the remaining entities in Brazil, China and India; (vii) rationalization of back office activities and functions, including the merger of local networks into a smaller number; (viii) improvement of third party engagement procedures; and (ix) improving the training provided to employees on anti-corruption, controls and compliance issues.

