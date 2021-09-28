Game Maker Activision Blizzard to pay $ 18 million in EEOCExBulletin deal







toggle legend Jae C. Hong / AP

Jae C. Hong / AP Well-known game maker Activision Blizzard has reached an $ 18 million deal with the US government over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against company employees. Activision Blizzard, which is behind the hugely popular Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush game franchises, confirmed on Monday that the deal has been reached with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (EEOC). Earlier today, the agency filed a civil rights lawsuit against the company in federal court in California. In a seven-page complaint, the EEOC accused Activision Blizzard for failing to respond to employee complaints about sexual harassment. The video game maker has also reportedly discriminated against pregnant employees. If workers who were harassed or discriminated against complained, the company would fire them, according to the EEOC. As part of the agreement with the employment watchdog, Activision Blizzard has agreed to use the $ 18 million to compensate eligible employees who have been harassed or discriminated against. The company has also agreed to strengthen its policies and programs to combat harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Activision Blizzard said it is also developing an initiative to create software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for other tech employers. CEO Bobby Kotick said Monday in a statement, “There is nowhere in our company for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who courageously shared their experiences. one has experienced inappropriate behavior, and I remain steadfast in my commitment to making Activision Blizzard one of the most inclusive, respected and respectful workplaces in the world. “ Kotick added, “We will continue to be vigilant in our commitment to eliminate harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We thank the EEOC for its constructive engagement as we strive to fulfill our commitments to eliminate inappropriate behavior in the workplace. In court documents, however, Activision Blizzard denied any wrongdoing. Activision Blizzard still faces more complaints from regulators The EEOC said his trial followed a three-year investigation, which continued in similar inquiries by other state and federal regulators. Allegations emerged months ago following inquiries by California regulators that Activision Blizzard had fostered a “frat boy” culture. Women were paid less than men and assigned to lower-level jobs, according to complaints filed with California regulators. Female employees were also reportedly subjected to sexual harassment, including comments about women’s bodies, rape jokes and groping. In late July, the California Civil Rights Agency sued the company, alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Employees also staged a strike to protest Activision’s sexist culture. The company is also facing complaints from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over its handling of allegations of harassment and discrimination. Representatives for Activision Blizzard said last week they were complying with an SEC subpoena.

toggle legend Paul Sakuma / Associated press

Paul Sakuma / Associated press The union, Communications Workers of America, filed a complaint earlier this month with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the gaming giant of violating federal labor law. Among the complaints, executives threatened workers at the company to discuss wages, hours or working conditions. Additionally, a shareholder lawsuit in August said the company had not disclosed to investors that it was under investigation in California and had workplace culture issues that could cause legal problems. According to the New York Times, Activision Blizzard has since made two major hires, including a new human resources manager to show that he is trying to adapt to his culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/28/1041068091/activision-blizzard-strikes-an-18-million-deal-over-its-workplace-harassment-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos