Harmful ozone levels have declined over the past two decades in Nova Scotia, study finds





Levels of a potentially hazardous air pollutant have declined in Nova Scotia over the past two decades, according to the province’s first long-term surface ozone analysis. In the upper atmosphere, naturally occurring ozone is a good thing because it blocks harmful UV rays. But at ground (or surface) level, it’s a harmful pollutant that breaks down lung tissue and damages crops. Pollutants emitted by power plants, cars, refineries, and other sources react to sunlight, and heat is created by a chemical reaction between nitrous oxide and volatile organic compounds. “We have had a strong decreasing trend in ozone over the long term,” said Morgan Mitchell, a researcher at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax. She is the lead author of a recent article published in the journal Atmospheric environment. The study examined hourly ozone levels and so-called “precursor gas” levels between 2000 and 2018 at three monitoring stations in Nova Scotia. Saint Marys University researcher Morgan Mitchell has found that levels of a harmful air pollutant have declined in Nova Scotia over the past two decades with the coming into force of emissions regulations. (Paul Withers / CBC) The main findings are that locally created ozone has decreased, as has the amount of ozone pollutants blown into Nova Scotia from the northeastern United States. This latter result is particularly noteworthy because ozone can be transported long distances and Nova Scotia is considered the tailpipe of North America. The study found that this “carried” pollution now constitutes a greater proportion of surface ozone, accounting for 45 to 63 percent of ozone levels in Halifax. Mitchell attributes the overall decrease in ozone levels to regulations that reduce emissions from sources such as power generation and vehicle exhaust fumes. What Nova Scotia Power does Nova Scotia Power has reduced nitrous oxide emissions by 58% since 2005, spokesperson Jacqueline Foster said in a statement. She said the utility had installed nitrous oxide emissions systems on some of its thermal power plants. Foster said further cuts would be seen as the utility weaned itself off coal by 2030. The study found that ozone levels in the Halifax area rise during the morning rush hours and dissipate. Mitchell said people can help reduce the amount of ozone produced locally. “We can drive fewer cars, we can buy more locally, so less goods are transported into the city from elsewhere and that will improve the quality of our air,” she said. More research in progress During the last five years of the study period, there was a reduction in the rate of ozone depletion. Mitchell is unsure why, saying it could be due to population growth or an increase in the number of drivers. She said 70 percent of pollutants from the United States pass over Nova Scotia and never fall to the surface. Why this is the case is being researched. “We really want to be able to better predict these high ozone events so that we can warn vulnerable populations,” Mitchell said. “And in order to do that, we need to better understand when these transport events occur and what brings this pollution from above to the surface.”

