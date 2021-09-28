Government Takes Over Southeastern After Serious Franchise Breach | Railway industry





The government takes over the management of Southeast rail services from Go-Ahead after discovering a serious breach of the franchise agreement. The Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said a Department of Transport investigation found that since October 2014, Southeastern had not declared more than 25 million in historic taxpayer funds that should have been returned, and described this as a serious breach of the duty of good faith of franchise agreements. He said the money had been recovered and further investigations were underway into all historical contractual issues related to the franchise. Following these inquiries, the government will consider other options for enforcement action. It is understood that the matter could be examined by the Serious Fraud Office. Southeastern owner Go-Ahead said while the contracts involved are very complex, he admits mistakes were made with the franchise and the $ 25million was refunded. Shapps said: There is clear, compelling and serious evidence that for years London and South Eastern Railway Services have violated the trust that is absolutely fundamental to the success of our railways. When trust is broken, we will act decisively. The franchise will be managed by the government’s internal operator of railway managers of last resort who already oversee the London North Eastern Railway and the Northern Railway from October 17. Shapps said the move would not affect jobs and that fares, tickets and services would remain the same for passengers. Southeastern is managed by Govia and operates services throughout the South East of England, covering London, Kent, East Sussex and the High Speed ​​1 lines. It employs 4,000 people. Go-Ahead Group President Clare Hollingsworth said: This group has always been committed to providing the best public transport possible and to working in partnership with government and related agencies. We recognize that mistakes were made and we sincerely apologize to the DfT. We are working constructively with the DfT towards a settlement of this matter. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Go-Ahead has announced that it is postponing its results for the year to July 3, which was slated for Thursday. Its CFO, Elodie Brian, is to retire with immediate effect after two years in the job and 13 years with the company. The government’s decision leaves the group with GTR (Govia Thameslink Railway), which operates Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services. GTR and Southeastern are both led by Govia, a joint venture with Frances Keolis, dominated by Go-Ahead with a 65% stake. Go-Ahead also operates trains in Germany and Norway and is the largest bus operator in London.

