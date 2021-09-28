Ford to spend $ 7 billion on electric vehicle campuses in Ky., Tenn.





Blue Oval City in Tennessee, a $ 5.6 billion project, will span six square miles. Ford said the site will be vertically integrated in the same way as the Rouge complex. The assembly plant, which is Ford’s first completely new plant since Kentucky Truck opened in 1969, will be carbon neutral and built with the potential to use geothermal, solar and wind energy, Ford said. “This is meant to be an incredibly efficient ecosystem,” Drake said. “It doesn’t really matter if you are building an EV if you are not as aware of how you are building it. The entire site setup and environment is just as important as the product that we are building. “ Officials declined to say whether the trucks built there from 2025 would be F-150s or Super Duty pickups, but said it would allow the company “to reach new customers with an expanded lineup. electric trucks “. It will showcase the company’s new dedicated EV architecture unveiled in May. The automaker plans to start selling an electric F-150 next year, although its architecture largely mimics the current gasoline pickup. The company has taken 150,000 reservations for the truck in the form of refundable deposits. Drake said Ford sees future vehicle production at the Tennessee assembly plant as an increase over the internal combustion F-150s currently built in Missouri and Michigan, as well as the electric F-150 Lightning, which will also be manufactured in Michigan. “We think we have room to grow the F-Series franchise,” said Drake. “This investment is about growth. It’s a fantastic thing for the Kansas City and Dearborn employees, because it only strengthens the strength of the F-Series franchise.” The Blue Oval City campus will include space for Redwood Materials, a battery recycling company created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel. Ford announced this month a partnership with Redwood to recycle EV battery components and possibly use recycled parts in future products. Drake said Ford plans to immediately begin hiring salaried positions in Kentucky and Tennessee and will begin filling hourly positions closer to plant openings. Since the Kentucky battery factories will be part of a joint venture, she said it would be up to that entity and its workers to determine whether the factory is unionized. Drake said she expects the automaker’s strong relationship with the UAW to continue in Tennessee. “We need to modernize some of our agreements, but we look forward to a really fruitful relationship with them in Tennessee,” Drake said. “Ultimately, the employees of the establishment will have to choose how they want to organize themselves.” UAW President Ray Curry echoed Drake’s comments in a statement. “The UAW has always taken the lead in manufacturing innovation with our employer partners,” he said. “We look forward to reaching out and helping to develop this new workforce to build these world-class vehicles and battery components.” Michael Martinez is a reporter for Automotive News. Ad Age contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/marketing-news-strategy/ford-spend-7b-electric-vehicle-campuses-ky-tenn/2369026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos