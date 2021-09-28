Facebook delays ‘Instagram Kids’ amid criticism





Opposition to Facebook’s plans gained momentum this month when the Journal published articles based on leaked internal documents that showed Facebook was aware of most of the damage it was causing. Facebook’s internal research showed that Instagram, in particular, made teenage girls feel worse about their bodies and led to increased rates of anxiety and depression, even though company executives publicly tried to minimize the inconvenience of the apps. Facebook’s global chief security officer Antigone Davis is scheduled to testify at a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing titled Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram and Mental Health Harms on Thursday. Instagram Kids’ simple hiatus was insufficient, said lawmakers including Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and chairman of the subcommittee that is holding a hearing on Thursday. In a statement, he and others said Facebook has completely lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting young people online and needs to abandon the project altogether. Lawmakers added that stricter regulation was needed. Time and time again, Facebook has demonstrated the failures of self-regulation, and we know Congress must step in, they said. A children’s version of Instagram wouldn’t solve more systemic issues, said Al Mik, spokesperson for 5Rights Foundation, a London-based group focused on children’s digital rights issues. The group released a report in July, showing that children as young as 13 were targeted within 24 hours of creating an account with harmful content, including material related to eating disorders, extreme diets, sexualized images, bodily humiliation, self-harm and suicide. Big Tobacco has figured out that the younger you are with someone, the easier it is to get them hooked on becoming a lifelong user, Doug Peterson, Attorney General of Nebraskas, said in an interview. I see comparisons with social media platforms.

