Strategies workplaces in Australia use to mitigate employment risk

When an HR manager is looking to hire a new employee their priority is to make sure that the selected candidate will be an asset and not a liability. They also try to mitigate employment risk. Such risks are inevitable in this profession, but recruiting agents need to do their best to make sure the company will not suffer financially and the company’s reputation will not be damaged by potential scandals.

Here are the most common strategies Australian businesses use to mitigate employment risk.

Strict pre-employment screening policies

The first step is to have a strict and consistent employment strategy. Responsible HR managers.

In Australia, check a job applicant’s educational background, their employment history, or any letter of recommendation they might present, to make sure that person meets their requirements.

Another valuable tool that’s been gaining in popularity among Australian employers is criminal history checks.

To mitigate employment risk HR managers must make sure that the new employee doesn’t have a criminal record or at least he wasn’t convicted of serious offenses. Hiring an individual who was previously convicted of sexual harassment is an invitation for disaster.

The good thing is that these days Australian businesses can get a background check done using an approved service provider. These service providers are accredited with the government, deliver valid criminal history checks in a few day’s time, so HR managers can easily know if a candidate is a bad hire or not.

However, this pre-employment screening strategy needs to be consistent. You cannot check only some of the job applicants as you risk being accused of discrimination, racial profiling, etc, and this is a major concern in today’s workplace.

Comprehensive onboarding strategies

To create a safe and secure workplace, employers must do their utmost to familiarize new employees with company policies and rules. The new employee must be presented with a clear and comprehensive job description, listing all their responsibilities, to prevent future accusations that they were not made aware of what was expected of them.

Another important thing – all employees occupying the same position must have the same duties, to avoid any problems. If it suits them, an employee can always claim that he or she was given harder tasks than other employees, which again can lead to accusations of discrimination and potential lawsuits, that can seriously impact the company’s public image.

Obviously, all employees should receive the same amount of training when they’re newly hired.

It is also during the onboarding process that the HR manager must present the new employee with the company’s anti-harassment policy. If your company doesn’t have one by now, you should consider preparing a detailed anti-harassment policy at once.

It is important that the new employee reads and understands the policy. Also, make it clear that harassment and discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated, and those who fail to comply risk being fired.

Equitable performance monitoring

The HR manager must make sure that the work performance of all the employees is evaluated using the same criteria. Employees need to be aware of these criteria. Failure to do so can lead to all kinds of discrimination accusations.

Fair compensation

Sometimes a new employee does not meet the employer’s expectations. A company needs to have a clear policy concerning terminations. The employees need to know what they can expect, and the same rules must apply to all.