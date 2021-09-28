Zee, IRCTC and Vodafone Idea remain on NSE’s F&O ban list for today





The same eight stocks / securities are subject to a Futures and Options (F&O) trading ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, which were placed under the listing during the session. former. These securities were banned in the M&O segment because they exceeded 95% of the market wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. The eight stocks are: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts, Canara Bank, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and media giant Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). The derivative contracts on the securities mentioned above have exceeded 95% of the position limit at the market level and are therefore currently put on a blackout period by the stock exchange. It is hereby informed that all clients / members will only trade derivative contracts of said security to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, ”the exchange said. “Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate criminal and disciplinary action,” NSE added. . No new position is allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O blackout period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges, which corresponds to the maximum number of contracts that can be opened at any time (Open Interest). Therefore, this share’s M&O contracts enter a blackout period if the opening interest exceeds 95% of the MWPL. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/zee-irctc-vodafone-idea-continue-to-be-among-stocks-under-nse-s-f-o-ban-list-11632795206472.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos