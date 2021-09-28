Ford unveils record $ 11 billion bet on sprawling electric vehicle factories

Ford Motor Co. said it will be going a lot on electric vehicles and explained last night what that means: two new factories in the Southeast to make legions of batteries and up to one million electric pickup trucks a year. .

In Stanton, Tenn., Currently little more than a gas station outpost northeast of Memphis, Ford intends to build a “mega-campus” covering nearly 6 square miles. There, it will synthesize batteries from raw materials and build electric vans of all sizes, the company said.

And in Glendale, Ky., A town of 1,700 people with white fences where Louisville residents shop for antiques, Ford said it will work with Korean partner SK Innovation Co. to build two massive battery factories.

“This is a really pivotal time for us,” said Lisa Drake, Ford chief operating officer for North America. She added that the company’s $ 7 billion spend is the biggest investment in the company’s history.

“This is truly an amazing project,” said Yoosuk Kim, executive vice president of SK Innovation, on a call with reporters.

Ford also said it also wants factories to be examples of low-impact manufacturing – it will aim to not use fresh water in vehicle assembly and use recycled water instead. It will not send any waste to landfills. The plants will enable the company to reach a zero carbon goal by 2050 “including the ability to use local renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind power,” Ford said, without provide details.

SK Innovation will inject an additional $ 4.4 billion into the two sites. The two companies plan to build three battery factories, each capable of producing 43 gigawatt hours of batteries within four or five years.

That total of 129 GWh of batteries per year is enough to power a million trucks, Drake said. That’s more than three times what Tesla Inc. says it could do in its “gigafactory” in Nevada. The commitment of SK Innovation and Ford offers another sign that the race for automotive batteries in the United States is intensifying as global automakers and governments line up behind plans to electrify all sizes of vehicles. General Motors Co., Ford’s main domestic rival, is working with LG Chem Ltd., SK Innovation’s main competitor in South Korea, to build two US factories with a combined capacity of 100 GWh per year.

Along with yesterday’s announcement, Ford intends to expand beyond its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, due next year, and use the new factories to power the package. of its F series of trucks.

“I think it’s the full franchise,” Drake said.

The electrification of Ford’s signature truck line would have a big impact on carbon emissions, as the vehicles are the sales leaders and consume huge volumes of gasoline and diesel. The largest of the series, the F-750, is a commercial hauler that can weigh over 18 tons.

Union issues

The new factories are expected to create 11,000 new jobs, said Ford and SK Innovation.

The question of how Ford’s new southward growth would affect its other factories remains unanswered. Ford currently manufactures its F-Series fossil fuel vehicles in Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Michigan, and another plant in Kentucky.

Electric vehicles have fewer parts and generally require less labor to build. Workers and their unions fear that their jobs or skills are no longer needed.

“There is a lot of tension among our factory workers” about the company’s electrification plans, Ford CEO Jim Farley said at an event last week hosted by the Center on Global Columbia University Energy Policy.

The new staff will not be unionized, at least initially. The status of workers matters because Congressional Democrats, in their massive reconciliation bill, consider additional subsidies for consumer electric vehicles of between $ 2,500 and $ 4,500 for cars assembled at factories organized by trade unions.

“Employees at the new assembly plant and battery factories will have the choice of whether to organize themselves or not,” said John Savona, Ford vice president of manufacturing and labor.

The United Auto Workers, the union that works at Ford’s other factories, is eager to get involved. “We look forward to reaching out and connecting with this new workforce from Tennessee and Kentucky,” said Mitchell Smith, UAW director for Region 8, which includes both states.

A service revolution?

Ford’s sweeping announcement could also affect its dealerships and the way future electric vehicles will be serviced.

Ford said it would play a bigger role in preparing workers for servicing electric vehicles. The centerpiece of this program is a $ 90 million pilot program in Texas to train technicians to work on electric vehicles. Eventually, Ford will spend $ 525 million “to train skilled technicians to service connected zero-emission electric vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Electric cars are theoretically easier to maintain because they have fewer moving parts. However, repairs now take longer as many dealerships do not yet have the training to repair them or their new digital features.

“They might be more software-inclined,” Drake said of the new techs. She called it “an opportunity for a whole different class of technicians that we don’t even operate today.”

Ford’s immediate product roadmap hinges on three full-scale electric vehicles: the F-150 Lightning, due next spring, the Transit commercial van, due for delivery later this year, and the Mustang Mach-E, a version of the famous Ford muscle car.

Ford increased its investment in electric vehicles as the market responded. Ford sold 2,800 Mach-E in July, and customers have placed 150,000 pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning.

Ford is investing $ 100 million to build the Electric Transit at its Kansas City plant, where some F-Series internal combustion trucks are also manufactured. The Mach-E is made in Mexico.

A larger oval

The Tennessee plant dubbed Blue Oval City, after Ford’s blue badge is expected to go live in 2025. Executives described three main components: a pickup truck plant, a huge battery plant built with SK Innovation, and a new type of supplier base.

The plan is unique for several reasons.

The first is its size. The plant will be about three times the size of Ford’s 1,269-acre Kansas City plant, the company’s largest. It would also be Ford’s first completely new plant since 1969, when it built its existing plant in Kentucky.

Second, the nature of the campus supplier base. While such fleets exist in other US auto factories, they typically focus on components such as seats or steering wheels. Ford would be geared towards producing batteries, Drake said, including processing raw materials.

“We need a US domestic supply for something as critical as battery raw materials,” she said.

Bringing the electric vehicle supply chain back to U.S. shores has been a priority for the Biden administration amid mounting tensions with Beijing. China extracts and refines many minerals that are essential for making batteries.

Part of Ford’s vision is recycling, in the form of a partnership with Redwood Materials, a lithium-ion battery recycling company founded by JB Straubel, better known as one of Tesla’s former executives. Last week Ford announced a $ 50 million investment in the company (Energy wire, September 23).

“Our intention is for Redwood to establish itself specifically at the manufacturing site,” said Drake.

Third, Ford’s new plant marks a return to vertical manufacturing by Ford.

Under the leadership of its founder, Henry Ford, the company pioneered the industrial practice of controlling all aspects of production. But in recent decades, Ford and other American automakers have turned to outsourcing much of their manufacturing to suppliers.

The weight of the EV battery, which makes it difficult to ship, changes that equation. Blue Oval City’s goal is “to be as vertically integrated as possible in this battery manufacturing,” said Drake.

The battery imperative

It was not immediately clear why Ford and SK Innovation had chosen their sites. But Drake, Ford’s chief operating officer, said the guiding demand was driving down battery costs.

Construction and operations were designed so that Ford could achieve a battery cost of $ 80 per kilowatt hour, which the company believes it can achieve by the second half of the decade.

The cost of the battery is a key indicator of the success of electric vehicles. The rule of thumb for analysts is that battery costs must drop below $ 100 per kWh for EVs to sell for the same price as conventional cars. Most batteries today are manufactured for around $ 150 per kWh.

Drake said the location decision “was very thorough … and highly strategic.”

Kentucky’s second plant, called BlueOvalSK Battery Park, sits on a 1,500-acre site. The first of its two factories is expected to enter service in 2025 and the second the following year.

The new plan deepens Ford’s relationship with SK Innovation. In May, Ford and the Korean manufacturer announced that they would work together on two battery sites with a total output of 60 GWh. The new plan adds a factory and more than doubles production.

Independent from Ford, SK Innovation is building two more automotive battery plants, in Commerce, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta, which could produce 200 GWh by 2025.

Stanton, where the vehicle plant will be built, is eight miles from Interstate 40, a major commercial artery connecting California to North Carolina.

Batteries built at the Kentucky plant will need to be driven 4.5 hours southwest to get to the Tennessee auto plant.

Today, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speak on the new plans alongside Ford officials.

This story also appears in Climate wire.