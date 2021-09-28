Activision Blizzard announces it will pay $ 18 million to resolve harassment complaints





The games company, which owns hugely popular titles such as “Call of Duty”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush,” announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC ) in response to a complaint the agency filed earlier today. Activision Blizzard ATVI The amount will either be donated to charities focused on harassment, gender equality and women in the video game industry, or will be used to create diversity and inclusion initiatives within the company, he added. As part of the settlement agreement, which is subject to court approval,said it would create an $ 18 million fund “to compensate and repair eligible claimants.” Everything remainsThe amount will either be donated to charities focused on harassment, gender equality and women in the video game industry, or will be used to create diversity and inclusion initiatives within the company, he added. “There is nowhere in our company for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who courageously shared their experiences,” said the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, in a statement. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to making Activision Blizzard one of the most inclusive, respected and respectful workplaces in the world,” he added. In a complaint filed earlier Monday, the EEOC accused Activision Blizzard of subjecting female employees to sexual harassment, retaliation against them for complaining of harassment and of paying fewer female employees than male employees. The company also “discriminated against employees because of their pregnancy,” according to the complaint. Kotick said the company “will continue to be vigilant” to eliminate harassment and discrimination. “We thank the EEOC for its constructive engagement as we strive to fulfill our commitments to eliminate inappropriate behavior in the workplace,” he added. The EEOC is one of several agencies to go after Activision Blizzard this year. The lawsuit, filed in July, spoke of a “frat boy” work culture where women were constantly discriminated against and harassed. This sparked a storm of dissent within Activision Blizzard’s own workforce that ultimately led to hundreds of employees staging a walkout at the company’s Irvine, California offices. The company also faces a National Labor Relations Board complaint filed earlier this month accusing it of unfair labor practices, as well as a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that the company said last week he cooperates with. These actions are still pending, and Activision Blizzard said it “continues to engage productively with regulators.”

