Renewable energy costs keep falling, is it time to make the switch?





(KXAN) It ​​has been almost two months since the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) published its most recent climate report. The last one released in 2013 shed light on climate change around the world and established the Paris Climate Agreement. The findings of this most recent report have gone beyond previous predictions that the climate crisis is here and more present than ever. Warnings were issued in the report that with little or no action continued, we could pass an irreversible tipping point that could lead to disaster and the extinction of many species. Around the world, disasters continue to cost lives and billions of dollars in damage. And for so long, it seemed like not enough had been done to tackle the current crisis. A recent report from the University of Oxford indicates that the price of power generation of almost all types of energy (from fossil fuels to renewables) has united at an average price of $ 100 per megawatt hour. This is a big deal when you look at the costs over time per power generation. Fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal have remained stable since its early years of discovery nearly 140 years ago. Which is pretty cheap at around $ 100 per megawatt hour. On the flip side, renewables such as wind, solar, and batteries have all started very expensive to produce over the past half century, but are now among the cheapest forms of power generation. according to an IRENA report (International Renewable Energy Agency). These prices have now fallen to or below most of the costs of producing fossil fuels. If renewable energy sources continue to fall, which the Oxford researchers suggest, not only will it be easier for developing countries to build their grids, but it will be even easier (and cheaper) for countries. developed to make the change. If / when we are able to decarbonise our world by switching to a renewable energy portfolio, then we are taking a big step in the fight against climate change by reducing the greenhouse gases currently emitted. Switching to cheaper renewable energy could also save ”several trillions of dollars”Across the world in energy costs, according to an Oxford study. Which also makes not accounts for billions upon billions of damages from disasters that many scientists believe are exacerbated by climate change. It should be noted that this week Congress is expected to debate President Joe Biden’s $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill includes a mandate called a “clean energy standard” – which will essentially require that a certain percentage of America’s energy be generated from zero-carbon resources.

