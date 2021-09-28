Actions before marketing: the energy crisis is shaking up the markets





What’s happening: Global markets stumble on Tuesday as energy prices soar. A big problem has been natural gas shortages, triggered by low inventories and increased demand as activity recovers from its Covid-19 lull.

Wholesale natural gas prices in Europe hit fresh discs Monday and continue to rally on Tuesday, according to Tom Marzec-Manser of market intelligence firm ICIS. In the United States, natural gas futures have also surged, surpassing levels last seen in 2014, when temperatures plunged across much of the country.

China is grappling with a worsening of the energy situation , too, as it tries to reduce its dependence on coal as demand for domestically produced goods increases. Businesses in industrial centers across the country have been urged to limit their energy use, state media reported, while supplies have also been cut in some homes that are believed to trap people in elevators.

Asia is now “scrambling” for natural gas for immediate delivery “in the same way as Europe,” Marzec-Manser told me. And while prices “are far from comparable” in the United States, they are clearly on a steep upward trajectory, he added.

Circumstances are putting increasing pressure on national governments, which are trying to limit instability by shielding residents from the effects of rising costs and shortages. Another key risk for investors is the fallout. Watch this space: There were already fears that the economic recovery was losing momentum in the United States and China. Turbulence in the energy markets only makes matters worse. Nomura analysts on Friday cut their forecast for Chinese growth in 2021 by half a percentage point to 7.7% on Friday, citing the “growing number of factories” that have had to “shut down” either because of local energy consumption warrants – power outages due to rising coal prices and shortages. Goldman Sachs followed on Tuesday, slashing its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8% from 8.2%, pointing to “recent large cuts in production in a range of energy-intensive industries.” “Short-term economic activity will likely be more penalized by this shock than by Evergrande,” Craig Botham, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said Tuesday, referring to the indebted Chinese property developer whose potential collapse is being watched. . closely. Falling markets: Concern over rising energy prices is linked to broader fears about inflation, which have pushed bond yields higher. Higher yields, which move in the opposite direction of price, encourage investors to ditch high-growth tech stocks, which tend to perform better when bonds are more expensive. Apple AAPL Microsoft MSFT Amazon AMZN Actions ofandare all down about 1.5% in pre-market trade. Oil prices, meanwhile, are skyrocketing, with futures on Brent crude, the global benchmark, hitting their highest level in nearly three years. US oil futures are also at their highest since October 2018. If the winter is colder than expected and securing natural gas remains difficult, there could be a rush for crude, holding prices down. students. “Fuel oil may need to prepare for the situation of high gas and coal prices bleeding in its own market,” BloombergNEF analysts said in a report on Tuesday. Fed officials resign after criticism of personal transactions Boston and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank executives announced their early retirement amid controversy over their personal investment decisions that raised conflict of interest concerns. The latest: Eric Rosengren, the head of the Boston Fed, on Monday cited his health when announcing that he would be stepping down about a year earlier than expected, reports my CNN Business colleague Anneken Tappe. He was due to retire in June of next year, but postponed that date to Thursday. In a message to staff, he explained that he suffered from kidney disease and was qualified for a transplant, which will require lifestyle changes. Later Monday, Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan said in a statement that his retirement will take effect in early October. He attributed this decision to the recent review of his business activity. “The Federal Reserve is approaching a critical point in our economic recovery as it deliberates on the future direction of monetary policy,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the recent emphasis on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction from the Federal Reserve’s performance of this vital work.” Setback: Fed officials faced backlash over transactions made during the pandemic as the central bank bought hundreds of billions of dollars in assets to support the economy. The boost from central banks has been a huge boon to the financial markets. The Boston Fed recently revealed that Rosengren has investments in the real estate industry. At the same time, the central bank bought $ 40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month. My thought bubble: It is important that the Fed now revisits its ethical rules, given how essential it is that the central bank, whose decisions guide the US economy, maintain public confidence. The reshuffle could also have political ramifications at a tricky time. Rosengren and Kaplan were hawks , or officials who have supported faster cancellation of support in the era of the pandemic. The new Boston Fed chairman will be a voting member of the Fed’s decision-making body next year, while the Dallas Fed chairman will take a position in 2023. This hamster’s crypto wallet beats the market Market professionals do not like being reminded that it is difficult to systematically predict the vagaries of the market. Unfortunately for them, there is a hamster determined to get the point across. Since June, a German hamster named Mr. Goxx manages an independent wallet that trades cryptocurrencies from a high-tech cage called the Goxx Box. Its portfolio includes a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including ether and bitcoin, reports my CNN Business colleague Ramishah Maruf. How it works: Mr. Goxx’s trading sessions are streamed live on Twitch. First, the hamster operates on an “intention wheel”, which spins and chooses a cryptocurrency. Then it goes through a “buy” or “sell” tunnel, triggering purchases or sales worth around € 20 ($ 23.35) of the cryptocurrency (presumably executed by the anonymous human partner of the hamster). Protos Industry Website reports that Mr Goxx has risen nearly 30% since he started trading digital assets, outperforming Warren Buffett’s bitcoin, S&P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway returns. The Takeout: Maybe Mr. Goxx is a market scholar, and we should all call on hamsters to prepare for retirement. Alternatively, his victories support a well-worn theory: if markets are effective at incorporating all publicly available information, prices are mostly determined by random events. It means a monkey who makes stock choices throwing darts on a board should be able to do as well as esteemed portfolio managers. There is a lot of room for debate about the real efficiency of markets. But financial advisers can cite Mr. Goxx as evidence that average investors would be wiser to invest in a wide range of long-term assets, instead of trying to beat the system. Following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify before the Senate on the recovery of the coronavirus starting at 10 a.m. ET. Also today : U.S. consumer confidence data for September arrives at 10 a.m. ET.

Micron MICR Coming tomorrow: Shares of eyewear brand Warby Parker are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The startup goes public through a direct listing, as opposed to a traditional initial public offering, or IPO.

