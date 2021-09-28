Babylon appoints stock exchange veteran as new board member ahead of IPO

PALO ALTO, California and LONDON, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Babylon today announced the appointment of a veteran of the US exchange David Warren, who will join Babylon’s board of directors and chair the audit committee when the company goes public later this year.

David will bring more than two decades of public company experience in the US and UK to Babylon’s board of directors as the company goes through its final stages of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In addition to being CFO during his eight years at LSEG, he also served as LSEG’s Interim Managing Director from 2018 to 2019. David had previously spent over 10 years working at Nasdaq, from First as CFO from 2001 to 2009, before becoming Senior Advisor to the CEO of Nasdaq from 2011 to 2012.

“It’s wonderful to welcome David to our board and to see him support our transition to an open society,” said Babylon CEO and President Dr. Ali parsa. “David will bring extensive public market experience to Babylon as we focus on our long-term goal of becoming not only one of the most valuable and influential companies in the healthcare industry, but also one of the best-run companies in the industry. ”

“I am delighted to join the Babylon Board of Directors and look forward to working with Ali, his management team and the entire board at this critical time in Babylon’s history.” David Warren noted. “There has been an influx of innovation and evolution in the healthcare industry, shattering some of the old status quo, and I am delighted to bring my experience and expertise to help the company transform the global market. of health. “

Throughout his career, David has overseen a number of significant strategic acquisitions and investments, most notably at LSEG where he participated in their recent $ 27 billion the purchase of data infrastructure and financial markets group Refinitiv; and NASDAQ, including the combination with OMX and the acquisitions of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and the Boston Stock Exchange.

Early in his career, David worked at the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) as Chief Financial Officer, and previously served as Assistant Treasurer for the State of Connecticut. He began his career in investment banking during the CS First Boston era.

David’s appointment follows several other recent new hires who have joined Babylon to support its rapid expansion and expansion of the company’s digital health services globally as it prepares to grow into a business. public. At June 3, 2021, Babylon has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WHO), an ad hoc acquisition company. Upon closing of the definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., which is expected in October 2021, subject to receipt of Alkuri shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the new company will become Babylon Holdings Limited and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BBLN.

