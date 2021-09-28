Immutable Holdings, Inc. is listed on the NEO Exchange, bringing a portfolio of blockchain companies like NFT.com to the public markets





Immutable Holdings aims to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio of blockchain brands strategically positioned to differentiate themselves, just as the adoption of distributed ledger technologies accelerates. This includes establishing business lines with direct exposure to commercial markets and designed for qualified investors. But it also includes mainstream brands positioned to bring everyone to the huge opportunities that the blockchain disruption will create. Among its many subsidiaries, Immutable claims:

NFT.com, the go-to platform to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem offering products and services to make these multimedia digital assets more accessible to the public and provide artists, creators, investors and fans with resources and opportunities to grow their portfolio. Launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

1-800-Bitcoin and 1800Bitcoin.com will offer free and premium Bitcoin educational materials, including Bitcoin investing masterclasses and books like “Bitcoin for Everyone”.

Immutable Asset Management, which makes it easier for institutional investors and high net worth individuals to invest in digital assets without the complexity of buying and owning cryptocurrencies themselves. Founded and directed by Jordan fried, former senior vice president of business development and member of the founding team of the company$ 11 billion The Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings and its portfolio aim to disrupt the crypto investment space by giving more investors wider access to blockchain assets and more consumer blockchain brands they love. “Investing in crypto can be daunting, with a big learning curve. Immutable Holdings was designed to facilitate access and adoption of blockchain technology and digital asset markets. Our goal is to give people the tools they need to capitalize on the burgeoning blockchain opportunity by providing resources they can rely on, all in one wallet, ”said Fried. “With so much consolidation in the market right now, the IPO means we can strategically position ourselves to build and expand our already exciting portfolio of disruptive blockchain brands.” With his aggressive approach and already more $ 100 million under management, Immutable Holdings has secured the support of strategic investors Kevin o’leary the fame of “Shark Tank” and well-known former CEO of Allergan, Brent Saunders. “I have invested in Immutable Holdings to secure a diverse portfolio of blockchain opportunities, including NFT.com, one of the largest and most valuable domain names in crypto assets,” said O’Leary . “NFT.com is where the puck goes. The opportunity to build profiles in the NFT space with such a powerful and important domain name is why what Immutable Holdings is doing is so valuable.” “Institutional investors are keenly interested in crypto, but they are also understandably cautious because it is new and uncharted territory,” said Saunders, CEO of the new company. $ 400 million Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company, Former Allergan CEO and Frequent Guest on CNBC Crazy money. “The fact that Immutable Holdings makes it accessible and at a much lower risk will blow the doors of the crypto investment opportunity completely.” About Immutable Holdings, Inc.

Immutable Holdings (HOLD), the Blockchain Holding Company, is on a mission to democratize blockchain investment by creating products that make investing in cryptocurrency, tokens non-fungible (NFT) and other digital assets easy and accessible for consumers and institutional investors. Founded by Jordan fried, founding member of the team $ 11 billion Hedera Hashgraph Network, Immutable Holdings already has more than $ 150 million under management and a portfolio of six companies built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/ About the NEO scholarship

The NEO scholarship is from Canada Level 1 scholarship for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since june 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal basis. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. To learn more, visit: https://www.neo.inc/fr/accueil CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA:

Given to DePietro

Next PR

484-886-9554

[email protected] SOURCE Immutable Holdings Related links https://immutableholdings.com

