Market regulator Sebi clarifies framework for social stock exchange





Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday decided on a framework for the social stock exchange for fundraising by social enterprises. The framework of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) was drawn up on the basis of the recommendations of a working group and a technical group set up by the regulator. After Tuesday’s board meeting, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said SSE will be a separate segment from existing exchanges. Social enterprises (SEs) eligible to participate in SSE must be entities – non-profit organizations (NPOs) and for-profit social enterprises – with social intention and impact as their primary objective. Furthermore, such intention should be demonstrated by the focus on qualifying social goals for underserved or less privileged populations or regions. Social enterprises will have to engage in a social activity among the list of 15 major activities approved by Sebi. When asked about the ESS timeline, Tyagi said he couldn’t specify the timeline for the exchange and would coordinate with the government to move it forward. Regarding fundraising, Sebi said that qualifying NPOs can raise funds through equity, zero coupon and zero coupon bonds, mutual funds, social impact funds and development impact bonds. NPOs wishing to raise funds on the ESS must be registered with the stock exchange. The regulator said social venture capital funds under Sebi’s alternative investment fund standards will be renamed social impact funds. In addition, the corpus requirements for these funds will be reduced from Rs 20 crore to Rs 5 crore. In addition, the reference to “muted feedback” will be deleted. Sebi said he would make the appropriate changes to its regulatory framework, with a view to requiring initial and ongoing disclosures for social enterprises, covering aspects related to governance, financial and social impact. He further stated that the social audit will be mandated for SEs raising funds or registered on SSE. To begin with, only reputable companies / institutions with expertise in the field of social auditing will be allowed to perform social audits by employing social auditors who have qualified the certification course conducted by the NISM. In addition, a separate sustainability directorate under the umbrella of ICAI will function as an SRO for social auditors. The regulator has declared that it will engage with NABARD, SIDBI and scholarships for the establishment of a capacity building fund, with a corpus of Rs 100 crore. Operationalizing the framework will require changes to several standards and these will be taken up by Sebi, the regulator said. In May, a Sebi panel suggested that corporate foundations, political and religious organizations, among other entities, should not be allowed to be part of the ESS. The social stock exchange is a new concept in India and such a stock exchange is intended to serve private sector and non-profit providers by channeling more capital to them. The idea of ​​SSE was first launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2019-2020 budget speech. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/markets/markets-regulator-sebi-clears-framework-for-social-stock-exchange-121092801280_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos